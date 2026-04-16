Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Galaxy S27 Ultra may perform on par with desktops, and not just because of a 2nm chip

The Galaxy S27 Ultra may leave all 2026 Android flagships behind in performance.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Processors Galaxy S Series
galaxy s27 ufs storage
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could be the first to adopt the UFS 5.0 storage standard. | Image by PhoneArena
A smartphone's responsiveness is often its biggest selling points. A phone with the latest flagship chip is generally considered speedy, but there's more to performance than silicon. The Galaxy S27 series will seemingly have all bases covered, potentially making it way faster than other devices.

Adopting the new standard



The Galaxy S26 series features the Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 storage standard, despite the slightly newer UFS 4.1 upgrade having been available at the time of release.

UFS is a high-performance storage specification purpose-built for devices that require snappiness, reliability, and energy efficiency.

As expected, the Galaxy S27 line could be among the first smartphone series to adopt the new standard.

Limited to a few Galaxy S27 models


South Korean leaker Lanzuk (yeux1122) claims that due to rising memory prices and memory constraints, Samsung will equip only some Galaxy S27 variants with UFS 5.0.

Recommended For You
While they haven't specified which models, we can expect the new standard to be limited to the top-tier Galaxy S27 Ultra and the rumored Galaxy S27 Pro.

Lanzuk also hints that the base memory configuration will remain largely unchanged, meaning the base Galaxy S27 will continue to feature 128GB of storage, while the Ultra will have a minimum of 256GB.

Storage standard matters


UFS 5.0 was announced in late 2025, and the Galaxy S27 series is expected to be the first smartphone family to feature it. While other Android manufacturers are likely to follow suit, it remains to be seen if the Google Pixel will continue its trend of trailing behind in storage speeds.

Recommended For You
UFS 5.0 is nearly twice as fast as UFS 4.0, increasing maximum sequential read/write speeds from 5.8GB per second to up to 10.8GB per second.

Device storage speed impacts the responsiveness of phones, as most phone activities require retrieving data (reading) or saving it (writing) to storage.

A nearly 2x speed boost means overall snappiness will improve significantly. Faster data access will speed up app load times, enable a smoother gaming experience, streamline 8K video recording, and enhance on-device AI features such as photo editing.

What would compel you to buy a UFS 5.0 phone?
7 Votes

Do you really need USF 5.0?


As is the case for most tech upgrades, the answer is probably no. Introduced in 2022, UFS 4.0 is by no means an ancient standard.

Even though UFS 5.0 promises a notable leap in performance and puts smartphone storage speeds on par with high-end desktops, it need not be the sole reason you upgrade unless you constantly push your devices to their limits.

On the other hand, if your current workloads seem to be straining your device, UFS 5.0, and not just the move to a 2nm chip, should be at the top of your priority list when upgrading your daily driver.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Latest News
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?