Galaxy S27 Ultra may perform on par with desktops, and not just because of a 2nm chip
The Galaxy S27 Ultra may leave all 2026 Android flagships behind in performance.
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The Galaxy S27 Ultra could be the first to adopt the UFS 5.0 storage standard. | Image by PhoneArena
A smartphone's responsiveness is often its biggest selling points. A phone with the latest flagship chip is generally considered speedy, but there's more to performance than silicon. The Galaxy S27 series will seemingly have all bases covered, potentially making it way faster than other devices.
The Galaxy S26 series features the Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 storage standard, despite the slightly newer UFS 4.1 upgrade having been available at the time of release.
UFS is a high-performance storage specification purpose-built for devices that require snappiness, reliability, and energy efficiency.
South Korean leaker Lanzuk (yeux1122) claims that due to rising memory prices and memory constraints, Samsung will equip only some Galaxy S27 variants with UFS 5.0.
While they haven't specified which models, we can expect the new standard to be limited to the top-tier Galaxy S27 Ultra and the rumored Galaxy S27 Pro.
UFS 5.0 was announced in late 2025, and the Galaxy S27 series is expected to be the first smartphone family to feature it. While other Android manufacturers are likely to follow suit, it remains to be seen if the Google Pixel will continue its trend of trailing behind in storage speeds.
UFS 5.0 is nearly twice as fast as UFS 4.0, increasing maximum sequential read/write speeds from 5.8GB per second to up to 10.8GB per second.
Device storage speed impacts the responsiveness of phones, as most phone activities require retrieving data (reading) or saving it (writing) to storage.
A nearly 2x speed boost means overall snappiness will improve significantly. Faster data access will speed up app load times, enable a smoother gaming experience, streamline 8K video recording, and enhance on-device AI features such as photo editing.
As is the case for most tech upgrades, the answer is probably no. Introduced in 2022, UFS 4.0 is by no means an ancient standard.
Even though UFS 5.0 promises a notable leap in performance and puts smartphone storage speeds on par with high-end desktops, it need not be the sole reason you upgrade unless you constantly push your devices to their limits.
On the other hand, if your current workloads seem to be straining your device, UFS 5.0, and not just the move to a 2nm chip, should be at the top of your priority list when upgrading your daily driver.
Adopting the new standard
The Galaxy S27 could feature a new storage standard. | Image by Lanzuk
The Galaxy S26 series features the Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 storage standard, despite the slightly newer UFS 4.1 upgrade having been available at the time of release.
UFS is a high-performance storage specification purpose-built for devices that require snappiness, reliability, and energy efficiency.
As expected, the Galaxy S27 line could be among the first smartphone series to adopt the new standard.
Limited to a few Galaxy S27 models
South Korean leaker Lanzuk (yeux1122) claims that due to rising memory prices and memory constraints, Samsung will equip only some Galaxy S27 variants with UFS 5.0.
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Lanzuk also hints that the base memory configuration will remain largely unchanged, meaning the base Galaxy S27 will continue to feature 128GB of storage, while the Ultra will have a minimum of 256GB.
Storage standard matters
UFS 5.0 was announced in late 2025, and the Galaxy S27 series is expected to be the first smartphone family to feature it. While other Android manufacturers are likely to follow suit, it remains to be seen if the Google Pixel will continue its trend of trailing behind in storage speeds.
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Device storage speed impacts the responsiveness of phones, as most phone activities require retrieving data (reading) or saving it (writing) to storage.
A nearly 2x speed boost means overall snappiness will improve significantly. Faster data access will speed up app load times, enable a smoother gaming experience, streamline 8K video recording, and enhance on-device AI features such as photo editing.
What would compel you to buy a UFS 5.0 phone?
Do you really need USF 5.0?
As is the case for most tech upgrades, the answer is probably no. Introduced in 2022, UFS 4.0 is by no means an ancient standard.
Even though UFS 5.0 promises a notable leap in performance and puts smartphone storage speeds on par with high-end desktops, it need not be the sole reason you upgrade unless you constantly push your devices to their limits.
On the other hand, if your current workloads seem to be straining your device, UFS 5.0, and not just the move to a 2nm chip, should be at the top of your priority list when upgrading your daily driver.
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