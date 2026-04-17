Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Verizon is expecting fans to use over 50 terabytes of mobile data per 90 minutes in June and July

That's that FIFA World Cup madness!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon
Verizon logo on a phone.
The Big Red is ready. | Image by PhoneArena
The bread part of the "bread and circuses" motto is coming soon, starting on June 11 and it will last until July 19 – that's the period when the FIFA World Cup will be held across North America.

Americans are not the biggest football fans out there – even the game is called soccer between LA and NY. But the matches will be played in chock-full stadiums, I can tell you that much.

This will cause mobile data usage to skyrocket.

Recommended For You

Tens of thousands of people will stream, send pictures and call




It's now less than two months until the opening day and Verizon has long been preparing for the games which will be played in host stadiums.

Attendees will probably use over 50 terabytes of data – that's just for a single stadium and for a single match (football matches last at least 90 minutes but can go up to two hours). This is the equivalent of HD video being streamed for more than three years.

This will happen because fans will take lots of pictures and videos, they'll stream parts of the game and they'll make calls during the game.

Recommended For You
Verizon users, what's your experience with mobile network at packed stadiums?
0 Votes

The network upgrades


Such large gatherings of people are always a challenge for telcos, and more than in one way.

Verizon has reportedly done network upgrades. More 5G spectrum has been added at host stadiums, which should boost capacity by three to five times.

What's more, the carrier has already installed thousands of antennas under seats. There are also some "massive ball-shaped antennas to provide targeted 4G and 5G coverage for fans in higher sections of the stadiums".

Verizon also relies on nearly 140 additional small cells, plus some temporary cell sites around the stadiums to enhance the coverage and the mobile network capacity.

High-capacity fiber


The extra network capacity will be used to support things like high-speed fiber and wave services that power the Broadcast Contribution Network (BCN), which delivers high-quality HD video to the International Broadcast Center (IBC). Very important for fans around the world.

There'll be private 5G networks inside stadiums, but that's not for fans per se; these are meant to support features like Lenovo's referee body cameras, giving a live view from the referee's perspective.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
The Vivo X300 FE is official with a first-ever telephoto upgrade
The Vivo X300 FE is official with a first-ever telephoto upgrade
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Latest News
iOS 27 will make your iPhone way smarter with 4 seriously useful new features
iOS 27 will make your iPhone way smarter with 4 seriously useful new features
Google wants AI to make Android apps and make them well
Google wants AI to make Android apps and make them well
The Moto G Stylus (2026) has just landed, and it's already a sizzling bargain
The Moto G Stylus (2026) has just landed, and it's already a sizzling bargain
Verizon is expecting fans to use over 50 terabytes of mobile data per 90 minutes in June and July
Verizon is expecting fans to use over 50 terabytes of mobile data per 90 minutes in June and July
Samsung unveils a new kid-friendly Galaxy Tab with a surprising feature
Samsung unveils a new kid-friendly Galaxy Tab with a surprising feature
Check to make sure that you don't own this potentially deadly power bank, recalled once again
Check to make sure that you don't own this potentially deadly power bank, recalled once again