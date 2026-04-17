This OnePlus Watch 4 leak reveals key details about the upcoming smartwatch
The OnePlus Watch 4 retail box has leaked from all angles.
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The OnePlus Watch 3 will get a successor soon | Image by PhoneArena
OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its next-generation smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 4, but in the meantime, leaks are flying left and right.
After certification listings and spec rumors, now we have a full-fledged retail box leak pictured from all angles, and it reveals some key features of the OnePlus Watch 4.
Leaker Erencan Yilmaz posted on X two retail boxes of the OnePlus Watch 4, with the model number OPWWE261. The post includes the front and the back of the retail boxes, with pictures of the watches and straps.
The design looks similar, but the watch faces are different to pair with the two color options. One of the colors can be seen on the specs of the retail box, it's listed as "Evergreen Titanium."
Sadly, there aren't any specs listed on the boxes apart from the required Android version (Android 9.0 and above), as well as some disclaimers and a list of EU countries.
We have, however, data from other leaks, and it suggests that the OnePlus Watch 4 will come equipped with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution and a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor.
Another piece of the puzzle is the expected battery capacity of 646 mAh. The previous generation features a 648 mAh cell, so no upgrades there. Lastly, the OnePlus Watch 4 is expected to run Wear OS 5.0 out of the box and feature IP69 water and dust resistance.
On the retail box there's a list of importers, which points to the countries that are going to get the OnePlus Watch 4. At least initially. These include the UK, EU, and Poland, but we expect the watch to go on sale globally.
It's hard to say but at the moment, the OnePlus Watch 4 is shaping up to be a minor upgrade compared to the previous generation.
It looks like a refresh rather than a radically new model. However, if OnePlus manages to keep the price intact or even lower it, the OnePlus Watch 4 could sell well. We'll monitor the situation and report any further leaks, but at the moment the price tag and expected release date remain a mystery.
After certification listings and spec rumors, now we have a full-fledged retail box leak pictured from all angles, and it reveals some key features of the OnePlus Watch 4.
The retail box of the OnePlus Watch 4
Leaker Erencan Yilmaz posted on X two retail boxes of the OnePlus Watch 4, with the model number OPWWE261. The post includes the front and the back of the retail boxes, with pictures of the watches and straps.
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One of the variants comes in a silver finish bundled with a greenish band, while the other features a dark gray colorway with a dark blue band.
The design looks similar, but the watch faces are different to pair with the two color options. One of the colors can be seen on the specs of the retail box, it's listed as "Evergreen Titanium."
What do you think about tech leaks in general?
OnePlus Watch 4 specs
The OnePlus Watch 4 will be available in at least two colors | Image by Erencan Yilmaz
Sadly, there aren't any specs listed on the boxes apart from the required Android version (Android 9.0 and above), as well as some disclaimers and a list of EU countries.
We have, however, data from other leaks, and it suggests that the OnePlus Watch 4 will come equipped with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution and a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor.
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Which countries are getting the OnePlus Watch 4 first?
Some of the info on the leaked retail box | Image by Erencan Yilmaz
On the retail box there's a list of importers, which points to the countries that are going to get the OnePlus Watch 4. At least initially. These include the UK, EU, and Poland, but we expect the watch to go on sale globally.
The last leak about the OnePlus Watch 4 was on March 30, when the device reportedly received the QC certification, meaning it's been mass-produced as you read this.
Should you be excited about the OnePlus Watch 4?
It's hard to say but at the moment, the OnePlus Watch 4 is shaping up to be a minor upgrade compared to the previous generation.
It looks like a refresh rather than a radically new model. However, if OnePlus manages to keep the price intact or even lower it, the OnePlus Watch 4 could sell well. We'll monitor the situation and report any further leaks, but at the moment the price tag and expected release date remain a mystery.
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