The Vivo X300 FE is official with a first-ever telephoto upgrade
Another day, another X300 flagship by Vivo!
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The new phone is a compact powerhouse. | Image by Vivo
The Vivo X300 FE is the latest member of the X300 family – it turns out that the mighty Vivo X300 Ultra was not the end of the story.
The FE moniker here is not chosen accidentally; much like the Galaxy FE phones by Samsung, it's here to indicate that we're dealing with a slightly toned-down flagship.
Vivo has come up with a lightweight champion and it's a compact one at 6.31 inches, with ~8mm thickness and ~190g weight (depending on the color option you go for).
This bad boy promises to be equally good in all aspects, mainly:
And here's the cherry on top: the Vivo X300 FE supports the Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, which gives you extra optical telephoto reach.
The Vivo X300 FE comes with a total of four cameras – three on its back panel, one for selfies:
So, no crazy 200 MP sensor like the Ultra; but that's only natural. What I like here is mainly two things: the big, bright aperture of the main camera that'll let in lots of photons (light) and the big 50 MP sensor for the telephoto snapper.
These cameras will allow you to take reasonably cool photos and videos in everyday situations, be it while on the street, at home or at a concert.
For the first time, a Vivo FE phone offers support for a telephoto extender tube. This fancy external adapter comes with 15 high-transmittance glass elements in 2 groups. It weighs only 153g and gives you a 200mm equivalent focal length.
As usual, there are several software optimization options available, such as AI True Clarity Engine and MAGIC 2.0 Image Restoration Engine.
For video, there's the clever Dual-View Stage Video mode that enables users to record both the stage and their reactions simultaneously, if they'd like to.
I'm curious to give the Flash Portrait mode a try, as this is said to enhance low-light performance with adaptive zoom flash for balanced illumination and realistic skin tones.
If you're heavy on editing, there are numerous tools to play with. The set of AI-driven features includes AI
Magic Move, AI Image Expander, AI Reflection Erase, and AI Erase.
The Vivo X300 FE is flat, compact and lightweight: a pretty solid combination.
It's 150.83mm tall, 71.76mm wide and – if you choose a black, purple or a green unit – it's 7.99mm thick and 191g. If you go for the white option, the overall thickness goes slightly up to 8.1mm and the weight is 192g instead.
The phone's display is surrounded by ultra-thin bezels and comes with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
There are modes that will go easier on your weary eyes.
Under the hood, there's the Qualcomm 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is not the ultimate silicon by Qualcomm in 2026, but you'll receive that flagship experience. This chipset won't make you murmur bad words because Google Maps lags (because it won't).
There's "just" 12 GB of RAM available (and no 16 GB models), but you can choose either a 256 or a 512 GB storage option.
The Vivo X300 FE comes with OriginOS 6 out of the box, based on Android 16.
It offers the Vivo Office Kit for seamless productivity across Windows, Mac, and iPad with One-Tap Transfer for iPhones.
Don't be fooled by this compact handset. In its slim chassis, the new X300 FE packs a 6,500 mAh capacity battery that offers 90W wired charging speeds and 40W wireless charging.
To keep the lights on longer (and protect you from throttled performance), the Vivo X300 FE comes with an advanced Efficient VC Liquid Cooling System with a big (4,005 mm²) vapor chamber and high-performance thermal graphite. High temperatures are your phone's enemy, so this vapor chamber will help your phone keep it cool (literally).
Vivo hasn't disclosed where the new X300 FE will be officially distributed, nor its price. But users can expect a seven-year support by Vivo in terms of security updates and five years of OS upgrades.
The FE moniker here is not chosen accidentally; much like the Galaxy FE phones by Samsung, it's here to indicate that we're dealing with a slightly toned-down flagship.
But the Vivo X300 FE is no slouch.
A nice all-rounder
Vivo has come up with a lightweight champion and it's a compact one at 6.31 inches, with ~8mm thickness and ~190g weight (depending on the color option you go for).
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- Photography and videography
- Battery life
- Performance and AI capabilities
And here's the cherry on top: the Vivo X300 FE supports the Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, which gives you extra optical telephoto reach.
Camera setup
Taking pictures at concerts is not an impossible task. | Image by Vivo
The Vivo X300 FE comes with a total of four cameras – three on its back panel, one for selfies:
- 50 MP main: Sony IMX921 sensor (1/1.56-inch in size), f/1.57
- 50 MP zoom: Sony IMX882 sensor (1/1.95-inch in size), f/2.65
- 8 MP ultra-wide: OV08F10 sensor (1/4-inch in size), f/2.2
- 50 MP selfie: JN1 sensor (1/2.76-inch in size), f/2
So, no crazy 200 MP sensor like the Ultra; but that's only natural. What I like here is mainly two things: the big, bright aperture of the main camera that'll let in lots of photons (light) and the big 50 MP sensor for the telephoto snapper.
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I'm happy to see that the zoom is getting prioritized over the ultra-wide snapper.
These cameras will allow you to take reasonably cool photos and videos in everyday situations, be it while on the street, at home or at a concert.
For the first time!
For the first time, a Vivo FE phone offers support for a telephoto extender tube. This fancy external adapter comes with 15 high-transmittance glass elements in 2 groups. It weighs only 153g and gives you a 200mm equivalent focal length.
As usual, there are several software optimization options available, such as AI True Clarity Engine and MAGIC 2.0 Image Restoration Engine.
What's the best thing about the new X300 FE?
Modes and tools
For video, there's the clever Dual-View Stage Video mode that enables users to record both the stage and their reactions simultaneously, if they'd like to.
I'm curious to give the Flash Portrait mode a try, as this is said to enhance low-light performance with adaptive zoom flash for balanced illumination and realistic skin tones.
There's also a Street Photography mode. This one may look a bit gritty to you in the beginning, but that's because the images in this mode are preserving natural grain, subtle motion blur and ambient light variations. It's not about technical perfection, it's about that raw feel.
If you're heavy on editing, there are numerous tools to play with. The set of AI-driven features includes AI
Magic Move, AI Image Expander, AI Reflection Erase, and AI Erase.
Compact display, various colors, modest thickness
The Vivo X300 FE is flat, compact and lightweight: a pretty solid combination.
It's 150.83mm tall, 71.76mm wide and – if you choose a black, purple or a green unit – it's 7.99mm thick and 191g. If you go for the white option, the overall thickness goes slightly up to 8.1mm and the weight is 192g instead.
The phone's display is surrounded by ultra-thin bezels and comes with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
The LTPO AMOLED panel goes from 1 to 120Hz of refresh rate and 5,000 nits of brightness. It's 1.5K in terms of resolution and 460 PPI in pixel density.
There are modes that will go easier on your weary eyes.
A powerhouse!
Under the hood, there's the Qualcomm 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is not the ultimate silicon by Qualcomm in 2026, but you'll receive that flagship experience. This chipset won't make you murmur bad words because Google Maps lags (because it won't).
There's "just" 12 GB of RAM available (and no 16 GB models), but you can choose either a 256 or a 512 GB storage option.
The Vivo X300 FE comes with OriginOS 6 out of the box, based on Android 16.
It offers the Vivo Office Kit for seamless productivity across Windows, Mac, and iPad with One-Tap Transfer for iPhones.
There are Vivo's Security and Private Space systems, establishing a secure sanctuary for users' sensitive and important files, photos and apps.
Battery and charging: GG!
Don't be fooled by this compact handset. In its slim chassis, the new X300 FE packs a 6,500 mAh capacity battery that offers 90W wired charging speeds and 40W wireless charging.
To keep the lights on longer (and protect you from throttled performance), the Vivo X300 FE comes with an advanced Efficient VC Liquid Cooling System with a big (4,005 mm²) vapor chamber and high-performance thermal graphite. High temperatures are your phone's enemy, so this vapor chamber will help your phone keep it cool (literally).
Price and availability
Vivo hasn't disclosed where the new X300 FE will be officially distributed, nor its price. But users can expect a seven-year support by Vivo in terms of security updates and five years of OS upgrades.
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