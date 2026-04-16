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Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy

Samsung isn't free of angry Galaxy S22 users just yet.

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Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners have made a troubling discovery. | Image by PhoneArena
A short while ago, Samsung paid Galaxy S22 owners after being sued for deliberately throttling the performance of those models. The woes of Galaxy S22 users aren’t over just yet, and it seems like Samsung might be about to get sued yet again because of a new problem that has emerged for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 Ultra breach of privacy


In a new development, some Galaxy S22 Ultra users have discovered that their phones are actually owned by a company that seemingly no one can get ahold of. The company that owns these Galaxy S22 Ultra units has been able to monitor and configure these phones the entire time that they have been in operation.

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This issue was discovered by some owners after they tried to factory reset their phones recently, upon which they found themselves locked out unless they agree to hand over remote ownership. Samsung has not taken responsibility yet and has said that it cannot help the affected users.

Angry customers want to sue Samsung




In a poll, we asked what you would do in such a situation and the response was overwhelmingly in favor of suing Samsung a second time.

Almost 78 percent of people voted to sue Samsung. Only around 16.5 percent of respondents said that they would just toss away the phone and get a different one. Lastly, less than six percent of you said that you would continue using the phone.

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Which approach do you think makes the most sense here?

What would you do in such a situation?
1580 Votes


A very bad look for the company


This is a very bad look for Samsung. If what these customers say is true, then these people bought their Galaxy S22 Ultra phones from trusted sellers or from Samsung itself.

There’s no clarification right now on how these units were handed over to a company for remote ownership. It might have been a decision by Samsung for a batch of these phones or it might be the result of a hack that occurred some time back and is only now being discovered.

Not a good time for S22 owners


First the performance throttling and now this. This hasn’t been a good few months to be a Galaxy S22 owner. Someone I know who also uses a Galaxy S22 has recently run into a myriad of problems and will probably be forced to upgrade soon as well.

I get it, it’s an old phone, problems are expected. But remote ownership to a company that no one can track down? Samsung needs to put out a statement that isn’t just a declaration of its helplessness in aiding its customers.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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