Tablets are about to get liquid cooling with a new gaming model on the horizon
After the RedMagic 11 Pro, liquid cooling is about to find its way to tablet devices
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Tablets are about to get liquid cooling | Image by PhoneArena
Remember the RedMagic 11 Pro? It was the first smartphone with a liquid cooling system on its back, and even though its efficiency might've been questionable, the system looked very, very cool.
Now, according to the latest leak, RedMagic is preparing to bring the AquaCore liquid cooling system to its next gaming tablet.
The leak comes from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, a known entity at the rumor mill. The leak itself came in the form of a post on Weibo, as per usual with this tipster.
The AquaCore Cooling System is a very interesting take on liquid cooling, featuring a specialized flowing fluorinated liquid (RedMagic says it's server-grade) to carry heat to the radiator.
The system is pretty quiet and doesn't require a lot of energy. It also works in tandem with more conventional cooling solutions such as the aforementioned vapor chamber cooling and conventional radiators.
The post on Weibo lists not just the expected cooling system but also a pretty comprehensive list of specs for the RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro.
The tablet is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which can get pretty hot and will make use of the alleged liquid cooling.
Further down the specs sheet we find a 9-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1504 and up to a 185Hz display refresh rate.
The slate will run on an 8,300 mAh battery and come with 12GB or 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The expected release date is late April or early May.
The liquid cooling system on the RedMagic 11 Pro wasn't very efficient. There are purely physical constrains regarding liquid volume and speed, and ultimately how much heat it can transfer to the radiator and the cooling fan.
Now, according to the latest leak, RedMagic is preparing to bring the AquaCore liquid cooling system to its next gaming tablet.
The RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro could get liquid cooling
The leak comes from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, a known entity at the rumor mill. The leak itself came in the form of a post on Weibo, as per usual with this tipster.
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RedMagic's previous gaming tablet, the Astra (read the review here), already featured an active fan and a large vapor chamber cooling system, but having a liquid cooling solution requires a completely different approach and hardware.
What do you think about liquid cooling on smartphones and tablets?
The RedMagic AquaCore
The AquaCore cooling system is a pretty innovative miniature liquid cooling solution | Image by RedMagic
The AquaCore Cooling System is a very interesting take on liquid cooling, featuring a specialized flowing fluorinated liquid (RedMagic says it's server-grade) to carry heat to the radiator.
A miniature piezoelectric pump is used to move the fluid around, while a super-fast spinning fan (24,000 RPM) blows the heat away from the radiator and out of the cooling vents.
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More RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro specs
The latest leak lists a lot of the tablet's specs | Image by Weibo
The post on Weibo lists not just the expected cooling system but also a pretty comprehensive list of specs for the RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro.
The tablet is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which can get pretty hot and will make use of the alleged liquid cooling.
Further down the specs sheet we find a 9-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1504 and up to a 185Hz display refresh rate.
The slate will run on an 8,300 mAh battery and come with 12GB or 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The expected release date is late April or early May.
Is liquid cooling a big deal on smartphones and tablets?
The liquid cooling system on the RedMagic 11 Pro wasn't very efficient. There are purely physical constrains regarding liquid volume and speed, and ultimately how much heat it can transfer to the radiator and the cooling fan.
Now, on a tablet this system could make more sense, as there will be more room for bigger pipes and a bigger fan. This might make a real-world difference, but we have to test it in our lab to pass a final verdict.
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