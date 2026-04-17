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Tablets are about to get liquid cooling with a new gaming model on the horizon

After the RedMagic 11 Pro, liquid cooling is about to find its way to tablet devices

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RedMagic Astra Tablet
Tablets are about to get liquid cooling | Image by PhoneArena
Remember the RedMagic 11 Pro? It was the first smartphone with a liquid cooling system on its back, and even though its efficiency might've been questionable, the system looked very, very cool.

Now, according to the latest leak, RedMagic is preparing to bring the AquaCore liquid cooling system to its next gaming tablet.

The RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro could get liquid cooling


The leak comes from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, a known entity at the rumor mill. The leak itself came in the form of a post on Weibo, as per usual with this tipster.

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RedMagic's previous gaming tablet, the Astra (read the review here), already featured an active fan and a large vapor chamber cooling system, but having a liquid cooling solution requires a completely different approach and hardware.

What do you think about liquid cooling on smartphones and tablets?
4 Votes


The RedMagic AquaCore


The AquaCore cooling system is a pretty innovative miniature liquid cooling solution | Image by RedMagic - Tablets are about to get liquid cooling with a new gaming model on the horizon
The AquaCore cooling system is a pretty innovative miniature liquid cooling solution | Image by RedMagic

The AquaCore Cooling System is a very interesting take on liquid cooling, featuring a specialized flowing fluorinated liquid (RedMagic says it's server-grade) to carry heat to the radiator.

A miniature piezoelectric pump is used to move the fluid around, while a super-fast spinning fan (24,000 RPM) blows the heat away from the radiator and out of the cooling vents.

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The system is pretty quiet and doesn't require a lot of energy. It also works in tandem with more conventional cooling solutions such as the aforementioned vapor chamber cooling and conventional radiators.

More RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro specs


The latest leak lists a lot of the tablet&#039;s specs | Image by Weibo - Tablets are about to get liquid cooling with a new gaming model on the horizon
The latest leak lists a lot of the tablet's specs | Image by Weibo

The post on Weibo lists not just the expected cooling system but also a pretty comprehensive list of specs for the RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro.

The tablet is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which can get pretty hot and will make use of the alleged liquid cooling.

Further down the specs sheet we find a 9-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1504 and up to a 185Hz display refresh rate.
The slate will run on an 8,300 mAh battery and come with 12GB or 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The expected release date is late April or early May.

Is liquid cooling a big deal on smartphones and tablets?


The liquid cooling system on the RedMagic 11 Pro wasn't very efficient. There are purely physical constrains regarding liquid volume and speed, and ultimately how much heat it can transfer to the radiator and the cooling fan.

Now, on a tablet this system could make more sense, as there will be more room for bigger pipes and a bigger fan. This might make a real-world difference, but we have to test it in our lab to pass a final verdict.

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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
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