iOS 27 will make your iPhone way smarter with 4 seriously useful new features

Visual Intelligence upgrades coming with iOS 27





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The first upgrade that's going to come is the ability to scan the nutrition label that you often find on the back of packaged food and learn more about its nutritional value. It is further reported that this capability could also be integrated into the Apple Health app. I believe this feature would be especially helpful for individuals who prioritize fitness and track their daily intake of protein, fats, carbohydrates, and other important nutrients.





Recommended For You The possibility of this particular upgrade coming to iOS 27 seems very high, as Mark Gurman also mentioned it in one of his recently released newsletters . The addition of this feature would mean the Apple Health app would challenge some other third-party apps like MyFitnessPal and, to some extent, Noom.

Another capability that Visual Intelligence is reported to have is the option to scan and add new mobile numbers, people, and addresses to the iPhone Contacts app. This feature might sound familiar to you, as you can currently perform the same action in the Calendar app. For reference, if you scan an image like a flight ticket using an iPhone with Visual Intelligence (such as the iPhone 16 ), you'll get an option to add that date to the Calendar.







A new feature is coming to Safari



Most browsers, including Safari, give you the option to create tab groups. You can give a name to the group of your tabs to better identify them. With iOS 27, Safari is getting a small but important AI-powered upgrade.



The new feature will most likely work similarly - when you scan an image that contains a phone number, for instance, you will most likely see the option to save it in the Contacts app. This will mainly save you from the work of typing in and saving the number manually.Most browsers, including Safari, give you the option to create tab groups. You can give a name to the group of your tabs to better identify them. With iOS 27, Safari is getting a small but important AI-powered upgrade.

Basically, Safari will intelligently understand the content of the tabs within a group and give a name to the group automatically. So, for instance, if you have multiple tabs related to sports content opened within a group, I believe that it will name this group something like "Sports Group."





What's one upgrade you really want in iOS 27? Ability to adjust the level of glass effect. Third-party chatbot integration in Siri. A better Siri interface. Expansion of Apple Intelligence into the Health app. New satellite features. Vote 0 Votes

Apple Wallet is getting an upgrade too

Apple Wallet is also reported to be getting an important update with the upcoming iOS build. The code discovered by Nicolás suggests that the app will allow users to convert physical passes into digital passes.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Apple Wallet is also reported to be getting an important update with the upcoming iOS build. The code discovered by Nicolás suggests that the app will allow users to convert physical passes into digital passes.



iOS 27 looks promising

Everything that has surfaced online about iOS 27 gives such a strong indication that it will be an important update from Apple. For instance, Gurman reports that the upcoming software build will give you the option to



For instance, if you have a physical gym membership card or concert ticket, you will be able to scan it and convert it into a digital pass for Apple Wallet. Apple is pretty late in introducing this capability, as Google introduced something similar for its Wallet app back in 2024. There are definitely apps like Wallet Creator that can fulfill this function to some extent, but I always wanted it to be available on Apple's Wallet.Everything that has surfaced online about iOS 27 gives such a strong indication that it will be an important update from Apple. For instance, Gurman reports that the upcoming software build will give you the option to adjust the level of glass effect you want on your device. The update is also reported to introduce the ability to integrate third-party chatbots with Siri

While all these features seem certain to come, we have also created a list of capabilities that we would definitely like the tech giant to introduce with iOS 27. That said, the new iOS version will be unveiled at WWDC 2026, which is scheduled to kick off on June 8. It will become available for public use with the iPhone 18 series release, which could happen sometime in September.

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