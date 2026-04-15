T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free

T-Mobile subscriber is told to pay $3,300 for three phones he was told would be free





The purchase took place in January. When February arrived, the customer was upset because the plan had yet to be upgraded, and the reps advised him to wait another billing cycle before escalating the complaint to the next level.





A few weeks later, the customer called T-Mobile again because he felt "weird" that the plan never was listed as being upgraded. After being told that the whole $3,300 credit would be applied, the customer was seeing a small credit of only a few dollars per phone. The customer then asked to speak to a supervisor after being told that he owed T-Mobile $3,300 for the three iPhone models that he was supposed to get for free.



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The supervisor listened to a recording of the original call and admitted that the rep had told the customer incorrect information and that the carrier would honor the total $3,300 credit for three phones, except that they didn't. That conversation took place on March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day, and the supervisor once again said that everything was fixed, and would be reflected as such with the next statement.

The customer discovers that T-Mobile made a mistake with his account and he won't get the credit he was promised





Today, the customer discovered that T-Mobile had applied the wrong kind of promotion to his account, and it would cover only a few hundred dollars instead of a total of $3,300. The last we heard, the beleaguered T-Mobile customer was awaiting a call from the supervisor again.





What would you have done in this situation? I would have screamed at everyone until I got my way. I would try to resolve this with diplomacy. I would look for a cheap legal solution. I would have returned the phones and shut my account. Vote 0 Votes





This customer, who has the username of "Secret_Cellist_iii" on Reddit, says that he is about to go berserk. He says that not only can't he deal with it anymore, he is stressed about being told it is fixed when in reality, it isn't.



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While the customer reported T-Mobile to the BBB, the best organization to get in touch with is Brendan Carr's FCC. The regulatory agency has been able to get customers of U.S. carriers a positive solution when it comes to an issue with a wireless provider.





To file a complaint about your carrier with the FCC, tap on this link. A blue box will give you several options to choose from next including:

Phone Issues

Internet Services Issue

Radio Issues

Emergency Communications

Access for People with Disabilities

FCC Chairman Carr might be the kind of guy you want on your side





FCC Chairman Carr seems to be just the guy you want on your side when you have a problem with your carrier. It might not be too late for you to send your T-Life complaints to Mr. Carr in time for him to take some action.





Another option is to submit your complaint to T-Force, go to facebook.com/tmobile. This is the carrier's best approach when you need to submit a complaint about something that you think can be solved.





The FCC has a good record when it comes to preventing your carrier from trying to rip you off by cramming accessories or services that you didn't request into your invoice. This is a scam that happens a lot more often than you might think.





Not every issue can be resolved in your favor, but putting your complaint into the hands of T-Force and the FCC is better than just letting it fester and hoping that things are resolved in your favor.

There are too many stories like this in the wireless industry and there is no more trust between carriers and consumers. I can tell you this, transitioning into a digital carrier like T-Mobile is doing is not the answer.