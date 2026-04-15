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T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free

T-Mobile demands a $3,300 payment for three iPhone units that the carrier said would be free.

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T-Mobile customer loses $3,300 iPhone credit for an unknown reason. | Image by PhoneArena
A T-Mobile subscriber claims to have received a deal that he thought was too good to pass up. In January, when the T-Mobile subscriber called to check his options for upgrading the phones on his plan, he was told by the rep that if he upgraded his plan he would be eligible to purchase three iPhone 17 Pro units with a credit of $1,100 per device. This would allow him to buy all three for the low, low price of $0.

T-Mobile subscriber is told to pay $3,300 for three phones he was told would be free


The purchase took place in January. When February arrived, the customer was upset because the plan had yet to be upgraded, and the reps advised him to wait another billing cycle before escalating the complaint to the next level.

A few weeks later, the customer called T-Mobile again because he felt "weird" that the plan never was listed as being upgraded. After being told that the whole $3,300 credit would be applied, the customer was seeing a small credit of only a few dollars per phone. The customer then asked to speak to a supervisor after being told that he owed T-Mobile $3,300 for the three iPhone models that he was supposed to get for free.

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FCC Chairman Carr is the man you&#039;d want fighting on your side against your wireless carrier. | Image by FCC - T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
FCC Chairman Carr is the man you'd want fighting on your side against your wireless carrier. | Image by FCC

The supervisor listened to a recording of the original call and admitted that the rep had told the customer incorrect information and that the carrier would honor the total $3,300 credit for three phones, except that they didn't. That conversation took place on March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day, and the supervisor once again said that everything was fixed, and would be reflected as such with the next statement.

The customer discovers that T-Mobile made a mistake with his account and he won't get the credit he was promised


Today, the customer discovered that T-Mobile had applied the wrong kind of promotion to his account, and it would cover only a few hundred dollars instead of a total of $3,300. The last we heard, the beleaguered T-Mobile customer was awaiting a call from the supervisor again.

What would you have done in this situation?
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This customer, who has the username of "Secret_Cellist_iii" on Reddit, says that he is about to go berserk. He says that not only can't he deal with it anymore, he is stressed about being told it is fixed when in reality, it isn't.

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While the customer reported T-Mobile to the BBB, the best organization to get in touch with is Brendan Carr's FCC. The regulatory agency has been able to get customers of U.S. carriers a positive solution when it comes to an issue with a wireless provider.

To file a complaint about your carrier with the FCC, tap on this link. A blue box will give you several options to choose from next including:

  • Phone Issues
  • Internet Services Issue
  • Radio Issues
  • Emergency Communications
  • Access for People with Disabilities

FCC Chairman Carr might be the kind of guy you want on your side


FCC Chairman Carr seems to be just the guy you want on your side when you have a problem with your carrier. It might not be too late for you to send your T-Life complaints to Mr. Carr in time for him to take some action.

Another option is to submit your complaint to T-Force, go to facebook.com/tmobile. This is the carrier's best approach when you need to submit a complaint about something that you think can be solved.  

The FCC has a good record when it comes to preventing your carrier from trying to rip you off by cramming accessories or services that you didn't request into your invoice. This is a scam that happens a lot more often than you might think.

Not every issue can be resolved in your favor, but putting your complaint into the hands of T-Force and the FCC is better than just letting it fester and hoping that things are resolved in your favor.

There are too many stories like this in the wireless industry and there is no more trust between carriers and consumers. I can tell you this, transitioning into a digital carrier like T-Mobile is doing is not the answer. 

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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