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I'm tracking Google's camera bar identity crisis and the Pixel 11 Pro XL is playing it way too safe

Will Google try something radical again?

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Pixel phone in blue.
A sample of the latest Pixel 11 Pro XL renders. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
It's not that Google is indecisive, it's just that it can't make a decision. We thought we were getting a freshly redesigned, albeit only slightly, camera bar for the Pixel 11 Pro XL:


The camera angle in this particular leak looked a bit more rectangular. Not as much as the iPhone 17 Pro Max camera plateau, of course, but different from the oval camera island shapes of the Pixel 10 lineup.

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Per the latest leaks, however, we're back to square one. The oval camera island is back on the menu and the Pixel 11 Pro XL might be a carbon copy of its predecessor:


It seems that Google almost took a step off familiar roads, but it quickly got back in line. It's a pity.

Can't reinvent the wheel, right?




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Nobody expects Google to come up with radical and new designs every 12 months.

But when I see the Pixel 11 Pro XL oval back to the same camera bar design, I cannot help but feel like I am watching a loop play out in real time. It's not just Google, it's how the majority of the smartphone industry is currently doing.

The reality is that new phone models arrive every year and that has started to feel more like a constraint than an innovation cycle. A year simply is not enough time to deliver meaningful, noticeable upgrades.

In reality, the changes that actually reshape how a phone looks or feels tend to take closer to two years, sometimes even longer. Yet companies, including Google, are locked into this annual release schedule because stepping away from it is not really an option in such a competitive market.

Not upgrades, but updates


From where I stand, this creates an awkward middle ground where new releases feel less like true generational leaps and more like iterative updates.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL (at least based on what we are seeing so far) fits into that pattern. It is not a bad thing on its own, but it becomes harder to justify when the design remains almost untouched.

If a phone looks nearly identical to its predecessor, then I expect the internal changes to carry the weight. That is where things get complicated for Google. The broader smartphone space has clearly hit a plateau, and the easy wins are long gone.

Let's keep it real




Nowadays, phone performance improvements are becoming more incremental and often, they're barely noticeable in day-to-day use.

If you use your phone for social media, some photo editing, listening to music and map navigation, I can guarantee you that a phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is more than enough for you even in 2026. And that's a chipset from 2023.

In other words, you probably don't need that Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 top-of-the-line silicon, unless you have some very specific (and demanding) tasks in mind.

Where is Google?


Google's situation is even more delicate because its Tensor chips have not quite matched the raw performance of flagship processors from Qualcomm or Apple.

True, Pixel phones typically stand out with their software features and AI capabilities. But there's a noticeable gap when it comes to sheer power and efficiency. That gap makes it harder for Google to rely purely on internal upgrades to sell a new phone generation.

The camera bar angle




This is where the camera bar enters the game. It is one of the Pixel line's defining visual traits, something that instantly sets it apart from other phones. When I thought Google might slightly reshape it, even just moving from an oval to a more rectangular look, it felt like a small but meaningful step forward.

Let me put it this way – it doesn't matter whether I find it aesthetically appealing or not, it's just a change.

Not revolutionary, but at least a signal that the company was willing to evolve its design language.

Seeing it go back to the well-known oval (in the latest leaks) makes the Pixel 11 Pro XL feel safer than it should be.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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