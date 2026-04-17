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The Moto G Stylus (2026) has just landed, and it's already a sizzling bargain

The Moto G Stylus (2026) is here with two gifts that are simply too good to ignore.

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Moto G Stylus (2026) in Pantone Lavender Mist on a white background.
Time to grab those freebies! | Image by Motorola

The Moto G Stylus (2026) has just been released in the US, but Motorola isn't waiting one second, already giving you a solid bargain on its latest stylus phone. Likely for a limited time, you can grab the latest stylus phone in the mid-range segment with not one but two gifts. 

The official store has paired its Android phone with a pair of the Moto Buds+ plus four Moto Tags. That's a total of $299.98 in additional savings. And even though the device arrives at its full price, that's still a fantastic promo. 

Moto G Stylus (2026): now paired with two freebies

$499 99
The Moto G Stylus (2026) has just been released in the US, and it has already become a fantastic bargain. At the time of writing, Motorola is allowing you to get it with Moto Buds+ worth $199.99 and four Moto Tags worth $99.99 at no extra cost. That's $299.98 in savings!
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At the time of writing, the device is sold at its full price over at Amazon, with no freebies included. Bottom line: Motorola is the one giving you the best offer on a fully unlocked Moto G Stylus (2026).

With this model, you're getting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, giving you a smooth and enjoyable viewing experience. There's also a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip under the hood, which should handle daily tasks without major hiccups. 

The Android phone also features IP68 and IP69 protection, delivering solid dust and water resistance. Equipped with a 5,200mAh battery and 68W fast charging, it also gives you plenty of screen time on a single charge. 

In case you're wondering, the stylus has received major improvements this year. It comes with several exciting new features, such as Hover to Magnify, Quick Clip, and of course, Circle to Search. 

Even though that doesn't exactly bring the Moto G Stylus (2026) into the same category as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it's still one of the best Android phones with pen support under the $500 mark. 

For those seeking a great overall experience at a mostly manageable price, I definitely recommend going for this one right now. Sure, it might receive a price cut soon, but the freebies Motorola is currently giving you are just as good.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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