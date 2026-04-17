The Moto G Stylus (2026) has just landed, and it's already a sizzling bargain
The Moto G Stylus (2026) is here with two gifts that are simply too good to ignore.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Time to grab those freebies! | Image by Motorola
The Moto G Stylus (2026) has just been released in the US, but Motorola isn't waiting one second, already giving you a solid bargain on its latest stylus phone. Likely for a limited time, you can grab the latest stylus phone in the mid-range segment with not one but two gifts.
The official store has paired its Android phone with a pair of the Moto Buds+ plus four Moto Tags. That's a total of $299.98 in additional savings. And even though the device arrives at its full price, that's still a fantastic promo.
Recommended For You
At the time of writing, the device is sold at its full price over at Amazon, with no freebies included. Bottom line: Motorola is the one giving you the best offer on a fully unlocked Moto G Stylus (2026).
With this model, you're getting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, giving you a smooth and enjoyable viewing experience. There's also a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip under the hood, which should handle daily tasks without major hiccups.
The Android phone also features IP68 and IP69 protection, delivering solid dust and water resistance. Equipped with a 5,200mAh battery and 68W fast charging, it also gives you plenty of screen time on a single charge.
In case you're wondering, the stylus has received major improvements this year. It comes with several exciting new features, such as Hover to Magnify, Quick Clip, and of course, Circle to Search.
Even though that doesn't exactly bring the Moto G Stylus (2026) into the same category as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it's still one of the best Android phones with pen support under the $500 mark.
For those seeking a great overall experience at a mostly manageable price, I definitely recommend going for this one right now. Sure, it might receive a price cut soon, but the freebies Motorola is currently giving you are just as good.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: