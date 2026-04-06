New OnePlus 16 leak confirms possible camera upgrades and specs that'll make the Galaxy S26 Ultra look obsolete

While it's expected to launch in over six months, the OnePlus 16 keeps popping up in leaks. The latest one confirms a big change might be happening in a key area.



200MP camera looks more and more likely

Rumors about OnePlus adding an all-new 200MP sensor first emerged at the beginning of March. Now, Smart Pikachu's latest Weibo post (machine translated) corroborates the initial leaks, also giving us some details on the lens in question.



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According to the post, OnePlus could be including Realme's 200MP imaging solution. Although some of Realme's options feature a 200MP main sensor, OnePlus is rumored to use it as a periscope or telephoto unit. According to the post, OnePlus could be including Realme's 200MP imaging solution. Although some of Realme's options feature a 200MP main sensor, OnePlus is rumored to use it as a periscope or telephoto unit.





Which spec would you really like to see in the OnePlus 16? 200MP camera Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, of course I'd like to see the 9,000mAh battery I'm interested in the display improvements I don't care All I'm really interested in is the price Vote 20 Votes



If this sticks, the upcoming phone could offer better zoom photography than the



Upgrades under the hood

Beyond camera enhancements, rumor has it that the OnePlus 16 could be one of the most powerful phones released in 2026. A March 11 leak by Digital Chat Station suggests the device could pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (SM8975). If this sticks, the upcoming phone could offer better zoom photography than the OnePlus 15 . This one, mind you, features 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lenses on the rear.Beyond camera enhancements, rumor has it that thecould be one of the most powerful phones released in 2026. A March 11 leak by Digital Chat Station suggests the device could pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (SM8975).



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This chip doesn't exist yet, but reports indicate it could be immensely powerful. Just recently, DCS explained the Pro version of Qualcomm's next ultra-powerful chip could feature 16MP L2 cache, 18MB GMEM cache, and 7MB SLC cache.



If true, Qualcomm could be significantly boosting cache sizes, providing better CPU and GPU performance. This could lead to significantly better consistent performance with heavy tasks, including long gaming sessions and multitasking. This chip doesn't exist yet, but reports indicate it could be immensely powerful. Just recently, DCS explained the Pro version of Qualcomm's next ultra-powerful chip could feature 16MP L2 cache, 18MB GMEM cache, and 7MB SLC cache.If true, Qualcomm could be significantly boosting cache sizes, providing better CPU and GPU performance. This could lead to significantly better consistent performance with heavy tasks, including long gaming sessions and multitasking.







Not long ago, we also found out the OnePlus 16 could pack LPDDR6 RAM, up drom LPDDR5X on the previous generation. If this rumor materializes, the device could be the first in the world to feature the next-gen memory solution.



What about the display?

Back in February, another Weibo leaker — Old Chen Air — suggested that OnePlus could be adding some improvements to the OnePlus 16 design. This rumor indicated the device might feature surprisingly slim bezels of under 1mm. For context, the current flagship's bezels are just 1.15mm.





Another tidbit indicated the device might feature a 1.5K OLED display, which could support an unbelievable dynamic refresh rate of 240Hz. While this might sound like overkill to most users, it's still another spec OnePlus could show off this fall.



In addition, the OnePlus 16 is rumored to feature a 9,000mAh battery under the hood.



Summary of the OnePlus 16 specs (rumored)

Display: 1.5K OLED, 240Hz refresh rate, bezels around or under 1mm

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro

RAM: LPDDR6

Camera: likely a triple rear setup, possibly featuring a 200MP periscope lens

Battery: 9,000mAh (Glacier Battery)



A device to look forward to?

If these rumors stick, the OnePlus 16 could be one of the most premium phones in 2026. While Samsung's



Meanwhile, rumors indicate that OnePlus might be working on improving every single area, from the camera and battery capacity to performance and design.



As I see it, the OnePlus 16 might be the brand's best flagship device yet. And I have to be honest — if all of these rumors check out, I won't care about the price.



Given that the Galaxy S26 Ultra costs $1,499.99 in its 512GB configuration, the OnePlus 16 would be a bargain even if costs $1,100-$1,200. Sure, I'd love to see the same $999.99 asking price as the higher-tier OnePlus 15 , but I really doubt it would happen. Another tidbit indicated the device might feature a 1.5K OLED display, which could support an unbelievable dynamic refresh rate of 240Hz. While this might sound like overkill to most users, it's still another spec OnePlus could show off this fall.In addition, theis rumored to feature a 9,000mAh battery under the hood.Display: 1.5K OLED, 240Hz refresh rate, bezels around or under 1mmProcessor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 ProRAM: LPDDR6Camera: likely a triple rear setup, possibly featuring a 200MP periscope lensBattery: 9,000mAh (Glacier Battery)If these rumors stick, thecould be one of the most premium phones in 2026. While Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra packs a groundbreaking Privacy Display , the truth is it doesn't include so many upgrades across the board.Meanwhile, rumors indicate that OnePlus might be working on improving every single area, from the camera and battery capacity to performance and design.As I see it, themight be the brand's best flagship device yet. And I have to be honest — if all of these rumors check out, I won't care about the price.Given that thecosts $1,499.99 in its 512GB configuration, thewould be a bargain even if costs $1,100-$1,200. Sure, I'd love to see the same $999.99 asking price as the higher-tier, but I really doubt it would happen.

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