T-Mobile user unlocks functionality most customers aren't supposed to have right now

A T-Mobile user enabled satellite data on their Galaxy Z Fold 7 unofficially.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile T-Satellite data
T-Mobile | Image Credit - Bloomberg

T-Mobile has enabled satellite data support ahead of time, but the feature is limited to the Google Pixel 10 right now. One user took matters into their own hands and unlocked support on their Galaxy Z Fold 7.

We don't encourage rebellion sidestepping companies to fire up unreleased features, and we want you to know that tinkering with hidden settings can have unintended consequences.

Reddit user Server_Reset says they got satellite data working on their Galaxy Z Fold 7 even before it rolled out to the Pixel 10. The process isn't straightforward and requires the use of the Android Debug Bridge (adb) command-line tool and some apps that an average user is unlikely to have on their phone.



Another T-Mobile user activated satellite data on their Pixel 9 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra using the Android CarrierConfigManager system service.

Once the service is successfully set up, you should be able to use optimized apps in areas with no cellular signals. Only a handful of apps work so far, including WhatsApp, Google Maps, Google Find Hub, X, T-Life, and Messages. Satellite-optimized apps may not have all the functionality of a standard app.

Would you attempt something like this to enable T-Satellite data on your device?

T-Mobile has also published a list of phones that will get satellite data soon. It includes the Apple iPhone 13 and up, Pixel 9, Galaxy S22 and up, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and up, Z Fold 5 and up, and some Samsung midrangers, Motorola handsets, and REVVL phones.

T-Mobile has made it clear, however, that many handsets won't get the feature, including the Pixel 9a, many 2024 Motorola models, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The carrier is working with developers to optimize more apps for satellite connectivity. As with other satellite-powered services, delays are to be expected, and T-Mobile notes that this isn't high-speed data. You'll also want to download supported apps before heading into an area with no terrestrial coverage.

T-Mobile may not be the undisputed leader when it comes to the best network, but it's safe to say it's the best choice for those who frequent dead zones.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.
