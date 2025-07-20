AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed





The company conducted more than 3 million tests to measure the real-world performance of the three largest mobile carriers in the US.









AT&T topped most metrics and was rated 97.7 out of 100 for best overall performance, with Verizon on almost equal footing with a score of 97.5. T-Mobile was third with a score of 95.9.



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy AT&T 's network was found to be the most reliable, and it also offered the fastest speed. Call performance was also the best on AT&T , but the company tied with Verizon for data and text performance.



Verizon had the most responsive network and was also rated the best for video performance. As for 5G-only results, the company won best 5G, fastest 5G, and most reliable 5G. topped most metrics and was rated 97.7 out of 100 for best overall performance, withon almost equal footing with a score of 97.5.was third with a score of 95.9.'s network was found to be the most reliable, and it also offered the fastest speed. Call performance was also the best on, but the company tied withfor data and text performance.had the most responsive network and was also rated the best for video performance. As for 5G-only results, the company won best 5G, fastest 5G, and most reliable 5G.



Interestingly, T-Mobile wasn't the best in any RootScore Awards category, which takes into account the overall performance, though it must be noted it scored well across all metrics and was within striking distance of the other two.





Also, RootMetrics found that T-Mobile delivered the highest 5G availability and the fastest 5G speeds in major cities. It was also the only company to register median download speeds of at least 100 Mbps in all 125 markets tested.





Overall vs 5G-only result. Image Credit -RootMetrics





AT&T topped the overall rankings and is the company of the moment.



This has only further complicated the debate about which network is the best. Opensignal



Recommended Stories



The takeaway here is that AT&T , T-Mobile , and Verizon are all fiercely competitive and provide a comparable level of service. For the average user, it makes sense to go for a network that has the best service in their area rather than base their decision on reports like these. In any case,topped the overall rankings and is the company of the moment.This has only further complicated the debate about which network is the best. Opensignal crowned T-Mobile as the winner earlier this month.All these companies use different methodologies, which is why results vary.The takeaway here is that, andare all fiercely competitive and provide a comparable level of service. For the average user, it makes sense to go for a network that has the best service in their area rather than base their decision on reports like these.