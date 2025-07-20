Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed

The latest connectivity report says AT&T topped most performance metrics in H1 2025.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
AT&T T-Mobile Verizon best H1 2025
T-Mobile and Verizon spent the last month arguing over who was the best, while AT&T maintained a respectful distance from the debate. It looks like the carrier wanted a neutral party to settle the matter. According to mobile analytics firm RootMetrics, AT&T was the top performer in the first half of 2025.

In June, T-Mobile said that tests conducted by Ookla between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 revealed that it had the best network. This was disputed by Verizon, which claimed that it still had the most reliable 5G network according to RootMetrics, which it trusted more. Well, RootMetrics just published its national RootScore report for the first half of 2025, and according to it, neither T-Mobile nor Verizon came out on top.

The company conducted more than 3 million tests to measure the real-world performance of the three largest mobile carriers in the US.



AT&T topped most metrics and was rated 97.7 out of 100 for best overall performance, with Verizon on almost equal footing with a score of 97.5. T-Mobile was third with a score of 95.9.

AT&T's network was found to be the most reliable, and it also offered the fastest speed. Call performance was also the best on AT&T, but the company tied with Verizon for data and text performance.

Verizon had the most responsive network and was also rated the best for video performance. As for 5G-only results, the company won best 5G, fastest 5G, and most reliable 5G.

Interestingly, T-Mobile wasn't the best in any RootScore Awards category, which takes into account the overall performance, though it must be noted it scored well across all metrics and was within striking distance of the other two. 

Also, RootMetrics found that T-Mobile delivered the highest 5G availability and the fastest 5G speeds in major cities. It was also the only company to register median download speeds of at least 100 Mbps in all 125 markets tested.

 Overall vs 5G-only result. Image Credit -RootMetrics

In any case, AT&T topped the overall rankings and is the company of the moment.

This has only further complicated the debate about which network is the best. Opensignal crowned T-Mobile as the winner earlier this month.

Recommended Stories
All these companies use different methodologies, which is why results vary.

The takeaway here is that AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are all fiercely competitive and provide a comparable level of service. For the average user, it makes sense to go for a network that has the best service in their area rather than base their decision on reports like these.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 4

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon
The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Apple CEO Tim Cook’s dream for the future of the iPhone is very unlikely to come to fruition
Apple CEO Tim Cook’s dream for the future of the iPhone is very unlikely to come to fruition
The Xperia 1 VII backlash feels like a cautionary tale about the end of Sony’s golden era
The Xperia 1 VII backlash feels like a cautionary tale about the end of Sony’s golden era
This attack could give criminals control of your mobile or desktop browser
This attack could give criminals control of your mobile or desktop browser
iPhone Fold will trounce the competition if this rumor is legit
iPhone Fold will trounce the competition if this rumor is legit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless