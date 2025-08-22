Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Do you want to make satellite calls over WhatsApp? This is the first phone to offer it for you

Google’s latest phones will allow you to stay connected even when you’re off the grid.

By
1comment
A couple of days after the big Made by Google event, where the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold were unveiled, we are still learning about their new features. This time, Google is teaming up with WhatsApp for the announcement of a feature that’ll be exclusive to the new devices.

The Made by Google account on Twitter announced that the Pixel 10 devices will support voice and video calls on WhatsApp over satellite. The message includes a video, which is short on details, and got a cheeky reply from WhatsApp’s official account.


With the August 28 official launch of the Pixel 10 series, WhatsApp will support Google’s satellite connectivity feature, allowing voice and video calls off the grid. The video Google used for its announcement showed a Pixel device accepting a WhatsApp call while in satellite mode. 

The few available details about the new feature are deduced from the video’s fine print. Google makes the usual disclaimer that there are “restrictions, terms, and conditions” applying, and adds that the service will only work with participating carriers. Moreover, using it may lead to additional charges.

Just like other satellite services, you will need to be in an outdoor area with a visible sky to use this one. Google also warns that the service may be delayed, limited, or unavailable, another common limitation for such connections.

Have you ever used satellite connectivity on your smartphone?

Vote View Result


Whatever its limitations may be, this feature is a big win for Google. Apple has supported satellite connectivity since the iPhone 14, but even the latest iPhone 16 series doesn’t allow satellite calls. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra also has satellite connectivity, but it has even more limited availability.

There is wider support for carrier-provided satellite connectivity, which allows internet connectivity. However, those services are quite different and act more like the usual cellular connections, requiring a plan to work.

I like that Google is partnering with the most popular messaging app in the world for such a feature, but I am worried about its availability. It will be a bummer if this is just a way for WhatsApp to win more US users and not something available in more countries. However, we’ll need to wait for a detailed announcement to learn about the specifics.

