Motorola’s Moto Pen Ultra might be the Razr Fold accessory you need

The ultra-fine tip delivers precise control, whether you’re signing documents, drawing, erasing, or marking up screenshots. It also works well for selecting and extracting text directly from the screen. The quick access toolbar lets users switch between brushes, zoom in on small details, take notes faster, and customise the pen to match their workflow.Moto Pen Ultra also includes several smart tools. For example, Quick Clip makes it easy to highlight content and send it to a new or existing note using the toolbar. Speed Share helps with sharing by suggesting the people you’re most likely to send notes or annotations to.Sketch to Image does exactly what the name suggests, instantly turning sketches into polished visuals and letting users try different styles. Google’s Circle to Search is also here, allowing users to search anything on their screen by circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping.

A stylus makes a big difference on a book-style foldable

Do you think a stylus is essential for a foldable phone like the Razr Fold?" Absolutely, can’t work without it. 50% Nice to have, but not required. 35.71% I’d never use it. 14.29% Vote 28 Votes

Pricing is still unknown, but expectations are reasonable

Battery life is designed to last all day, from morning to night. With the included carrying case and total battery backup, the pen stays ready whenever inspiration hits. On the connectivity side, the Moto Pen Ultra supports Bluetooth 5.3.A proper stylus is almost essential if you really want to unlock the productivity potential of a book-style foldable. In that sense, it’s good to see Motorola thinking this through. The downside is that the Moto Pen Ultra appears to be sold separately, instead of being included with the Razr Fold, which could be disappointing for some buyers.That said, selling it separately likely helped Motorola save space inside the phone itself. That extra room can go toward other components, like fitting in a larger battery.Motorola hasn’t shared pricing details yet, and that will only become clear once the Moto Pen Ultra officially launches in the next few months. Still, it’s hard to imagine it being priced too high, especially since the Razr Fold is already an expensive device, like most foldables. For users who want a stylus, though, this looks like a smart and practical add-on.