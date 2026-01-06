Motorola’s Moto Pen Ultra might be the Razr Fold accessory you need
Sketch, write, and annotate with precision, all supported by clever AI-powered tools.
1comment
For anyone who prefers using a stylus, Motorola has something new worth checking out. It just unveiled the Moto Pen Ultra, an accessory that feels like a perfect match for the new Motorola Razr Fold, the company’s first book-style foldable phone.
The Moto Pen Ultra aims to turn the Razr Fold into both a creative canvas and a portable workstation. Motorola built it with mobile-first designers, artists, and productivity-focused users in mind.
Meanwhile, Tilt detection adds another layer of control, letting users shade or add texture just by angling the pen. Palm rejection is also built in, so resting your hand on the screen won’t interrupt writing or drawing.
Moto Pen Ultra also includes several smart tools. For example, Quick Clip makes it easy to highlight content and send it to a new or existing note using the toolbar. Speed Share helps with sharing by suggesting the people you’re most likely to send notes or annotations to.
Battery life is designed to last all day, from morning to night. With the included carrying case and total battery backup, the pen stays ready whenever inspiration hits. On the connectivity side, the Moto Pen Ultra supports Bluetooth 5.3.
A proper stylus is almost essential if you really want to unlock the productivity potential of a book-style foldable. In that sense, it’s good to see Motorola thinking this through. The downside is that the Moto Pen Ultra appears to be sold separately, instead of being included with the Razr Fold, which could be disappointing for some buyers.
Motorola hasn’t shared pricing details yet, and that will only become clear once the Moto Pen Ultra officially launches in the next few months. Still, it’s hard to imagine it being priced too high, especially since the Razr Fold is already an expensive device, like most foldables. For users who want a stylus, though, this looks like a smart and practical add-on.
Moto Pen Ultra turns the Razr Fold into a creative and productivity tool
The Moto Pen Ultra aims to turn the Razr Fold into both a creative canvas and a portable workstation. Motorola built it with mobile-first designers, artists, and productivity-focused users in mind.
Recommended For You
With the pen, users can quickly capture ideas, write for long periods, and use smart tools that help transform text or images. For drawing and sketching, the Moto Pen Ultra comes with a fine tip and pressure sensitivity that reacts to how hard you press, making it easier to add emphasis and depth.
Meanwhile, Tilt detection adds another layer of control, letting users shade or add texture just by angling the pen. Palm rejection is also built in, so resting your hand on the screen won’t interrupt writing or drawing.
The new Moto Pen Ultra. | Images by Motorola
The ultra-fine tip delivers precise control, whether you’re signing documents, drawing, erasing, or marking up screenshots. It also works well for selecting and extracting text directly from the screen. The quick access toolbar lets users switch between brushes, zoom in on small details, take notes faster, and customise the pen to match their workflow.
Recommended For You
Sketch to Image does exactly what the name suggests, instantly turning sketches into polished visuals and letting users try different styles. Google’s Circle to Search is also here, allowing users to search anything on their screen by circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping.
You can use USB-C for charging. | Image by Motorola
Battery life is designed to last all day, from morning to night. With the included carrying case and total battery backup, the pen stays ready whenever inspiration hits. On the connectivity side, the Moto Pen Ultra supports Bluetooth 5.3.
A stylus makes a big difference on a book-style foldable
A proper stylus is almost essential if you really want to unlock the productivity potential of a book-style foldable. In that sense, it’s good to see Motorola thinking this through. The downside is that the Moto Pen Ultra appears to be sold separately, instead of being included with the Razr Fold, which could be disappointing for some buyers.
That said, selling it separately likely helped Motorola save space inside the phone itself. That extra room can go toward other components, like fitting in a larger battery.
Do you think a stylus is essential for a foldable phone like the Razr Fold?"
Absolutely, can’t work without it.
50%
Nice to have, but not required.
35.71%
I’d never use it.
14.29%
Pricing is still unknown, but expectations are reasonable
Motorola hasn’t shared pricing details yet, and that will only become clear once the Moto Pen Ultra officially launches in the next few months. Still, it’s hard to imagine it being priced too high, especially since the Razr Fold is already an expensive device, like most foldables. For users who want a stylus, though, this looks like a smart and practical add-on.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: