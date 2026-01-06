Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Motorola’s Moto Pen Ultra might be the Razr Fold accessory you need

Sketch, write, and annotate with precision, all supported by clever AI-powered tools.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Motorola Android
Motorola Moto Pen Ultra with its box next to it.
For anyone who prefers using a stylus, Motorola has something new worth checking out. It just unveiled the Moto Pen Ultra, an accessory that feels like a perfect match for the new Motorola Razr Fold, the company’s first book-style foldable phone.

Moto Pen Ultra turns the Razr Fold into a creative and productivity tool


The Moto Pen Ultra aims to turn the Razr Fold into both a creative canvas and a portable workstation. Motorola built it with mobile-first designers, artists, and productivity-focused users in mind.

Recommended For You
With the pen, users can quickly capture ideas, write for long periods, and use smart tools that help transform text or images. For drawing and sketching, the Moto Pen Ultra comes with a fine tip and pressure sensitivity that reacts to how hard you press, making it easier to add emphasis and depth.

Meanwhile, Tilt detection adds another layer of control, letting users shade or add texture just by angling the pen. Palm rejection is also built in, so resting your hand on the screen won’t interrupt writing or drawing.

The new Moto Pen Ultra. | Images by Motorola

The ultra-fine tip delivers precise control, whether you’re signing documents, drawing, erasing, or marking up screenshots. It also works well for selecting and extracting text directly from the screen. The quick access toolbar lets users switch between brushes, zoom in on small details, take notes faster, and customise the pen to match their workflow.

Recommended For You
Moto Pen Ultra also includes several smart tools. For example, Quick Clip makes it easy to highlight content and send it to a new or existing note using the toolbar. Speed Share helps with sharing by suggesting the people you’re most likely to send notes or annotations to.

Sketch to Image does exactly what the name suggests, instantly turning sketches into polished visuals and letting users try different styles. Google’s Circle to Search is also here, allowing users to search anything on their screen by circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping.

 

Battery life is designed to last all day, from morning to night. With the included carrying case and total battery backup, the pen stays ready whenever inspiration hits. On the connectivity side, the Moto Pen Ultra supports Bluetooth 5.3.

A stylus makes a big difference on a book-style foldable


A proper stylus is almost essential if you really want to unlock the productivity potential of a book-style foldable. In that sense, it’s good to see Motorola thinking this through. The downside is that the Moto Pen Ultra appears to be sold separately, instead of being included with the Razr Fold, which could be disappointing for some buyers.

That said, selling it separately likely helped Motorola save space inside the phone itself. That extra room can go toward other components, like fitting in a larger battery.

Do you think a stylus is essential for a foldable phone like the Razr Fold?"
Absolutely, can’t work without it.
50%
Nice to have, but not required.
35.71%
I’d never use it.
14.29%
28 Votes

Pricing is still unknown, but expectations are reasonable


Motorola hasn’t shared pricing details yet, and that will only become clear once the Moto Pen Ultra officially launches in the next few months. Still, it’s hard to imagine it being priced too high, especially since the Razr Fold is already an expensive device, like most foldables. For users who want a stylus, though, this looks like a smart and practical add-on.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Latest News
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
Motorola finally teases the Edge 70 Pro colors and finishes
Motorola finally teases the Edge 70 Pro colors and finishes
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra specs just leaked, and you may be up for a major disappointment
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra specs just leaked, and you may be up for a major disappointment
Huawei revealed the iPhone Fold competitor that should make Apple very worried
Huawei revealed the iPhone Fold competitor that should make Apple very worried
Apple sets its sights higher for MacBook Neo, the little laptop that could
Apple sets its sights higher for MacBook Neo, the little laptop that could
iPhone Ultra to beat competing foldables in one key aspect to win over customers
iPhone Ultra to beat competing foldables in one key aspect to win over customers