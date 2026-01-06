YouTube Music is flooding playlists with "fake" AI songs – and subscribers are furious

Users complain on Reddit about fake artists on YouTube Music

YouTube Music has a serious problem, and the issue could actually cause people to cancel their subscriptions. Unfortunately, it seems that the music-streaming service isn't recommending you music you'd actually like.



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Many people have taken to Reddit to complain about the issue. The recommendations of users are filled with unknown artists that have huge catalogs and generic songs. Apparently, the user who started the thread found that their recommended playlists are filled with that type of content.



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How do you feel about AI-generated music showing up in your playlists? Love it – I discover new stuff 3.96% Meh – doesn’t bother me 0.99% Hate it – I want human-made music only 88.12% Not sure / I don’t notice 6.93% Vote 101 Votes





YouTube Music, algorithms, and AI-generated tracks





Obviously, the problem is not just on YouTube Music. Apparently, Spotify is also experiencing the issue to some degree. Meanwhile, some users believe that Apple Music is handling it better. Deezer, on the other hand, is now tagging and managing (at least trying to) AI-generated songs.





There are people who enjoy AI-generated music, and I'm not here to argue about it, but this type of music is starting to flood streaming services. And that's definitely not fair: not to the real musicians who made real music, and not to the subscribers who want to enjoy real, human-made music.









AI-generated music should be tagged, and you should get the option to disable it from recommendations

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