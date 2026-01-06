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YouTube Music is flooding playlists with "fake" AI songs – and subscribers are furious

Long-time listeners say AI-generated tracks are taking over recommendations – is it time to hit “unsubscribe”?

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YouTube Music is flooding playlists with "fake" AI songs – and subscribers are furious
AI is everywhere nowadays. Although some uses of AI are quite helpful, others are simply said to be annoying at best. And there's one use of AI that has been bothering YouTube Music subscribers. For some reason, YouTube Music is all about promoting AI-generated songs right now. And that's... bad. 

Users complain on Reddit about fake artists on YouTube Music  


YouTube Music has a serious problem, and the issue could actually cause people to cancel their subscriptions. Unfortunately, it seems that the music-streaming service isn't recommending you music you'd actually like. 

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It seems (at least for some users) that YouTube Music is showing way more AI-generated songs that people didn't want. Long-time subscribers are now getting seriously frustrated. 

Many people have taken to Reddit to complain about the issue. The recommendations of users are filled with unknown artists that have huge catalogs and generic songs. Apparently, the user who started the thread found that their recommended playlists are filled with that type of content. 

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Unfortunately, if you tap on "Not interested" or thumbs down, that doesn't help much. It could remove a single song, but not too long after that, a similar AI-generated song replaces it. 

On top of it all, some users report that the same "artists" appear across different mixes and autoplay sessions. Obviously, if you're a paying user, it would feel to you that you're not getting what you paid for this way. 

How do you feel about AI-generated music showing up in your playlists?
Love it – I discover new stuff
3.96%
Meh – doesn’t bother me
0.99%
Hate it – I want human-made music only
88.12%
Not sure / I don’t notice
6.93%
101 Votes

YouTube Music, algorithms, and AI-generated tracks 


As with any other music-streaming service, YouTube Music also uses algorithms to suggest new songs. That makes you stay on the platform to listen. 

However, AI-generated music is super simple and quick to create. Because it's that easy (and doesn't require any or minimal music knowledge from the 'creator'), it's easy to make a lot of these songs quickly. This way, the platform gets filled with songs that meet the rules for upload... but miss the essence – the personality, the human emotion. 

AI music is the most annoying thing I think I've ever experienced on the Internet.
@SiphoValsipho on Reddit

Obviously, the problem is not just on YouTube Music. Apparently, Spotify is also experiencing the issue to some degree. Meanwhile, some users believe that Apple Music is handling it better. Deezer, on the other hand, is now tagging and managing (at least trying to) AI-generated songs. 

But this is a serious issue for YouTube Music, which could cause it to lose subscribers if it continues this way. 

There are people who enjoy AI-generated music, and I'm not here to argue about it, but this type of music is starting to flood streaming services. And that's definitely not fair: not to the real musicians who made real music, and not to the subscribers who want to enjoy real, human-made music. 

I listen to a lot of R&B and there's a lot of slop there. Disliking the song does nothing because they'll keep recommending the same AI accounts no matter how many of their songs I dislike. We need an option to block accounts.
@mandy0456 on Reddit

AI-generated music should be tagged, and you should get the option to disable it from recommendations 


Frankly, I deeply dislike music that's AI-generated. I can tell when it is. No matter how "good" it may sound, I catch it because of a certain emptiness in the vocals and lack of real emotional expression. 

Music is an art form, and I'm not a fan of the fact that AI generation strips the art form of a huge part of it: the creation part. 

Writing music is difficult, learning an instrument is hard, and expressing yourself through art is a challenge. Musicians don't deserve the treatment of being drowned out by random AI music that I myself can "make" in less than a minute, with no real training or mastery. 

I've experienced the same as these Reddit users with my YouTube Music recommendations. In the past couple of months, I've been getting more and more AI-generated songs in my recommendations (I think it's because I listened to one once upon a time), and now I'm one of the people seriously considering leaving the service for a competing one. 

YouTube Music should label these songs as AI and give us a way to disable them from recommendations. It should be as simple as that. Period.  

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Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
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