Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series might go in a new direction without the standard model

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
A white Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone resting on a set of metal steps.
Galaxy S24 | Image credit – PhoneArena

Samsung hasn’t even released the Galaxy S25 series yet, which is expected early next year, but rumors about the Galaxy S26 are already making waves. The latest buzz suggests Samsung could shake things up by dropping one of the phones from the lineup.

Starting with the Galaxy S26 series, the standard model could become history


According to Ice Universe, a well-known tipster for Galaxy news, Samsung might drop the vanilla Galaxy S26 from its lineup. In a post on X, the tipster suggests that, much like the Galaxy Tab S10 series, Samsung could focus solely on the Plus and Ultra models. The reasoning? The base Galaxy S models just aren’t stacking up well against similarly priced smartphones from major Chinese brands.


Not long ago, an Oppo rep revealed that the upcoming Oppo Find X8 will be more compact than its predecessor, the Find X7. With a smaller design, it’ll also be lighter and thinner and feature slimmer bezels. Ice Universe points to this device as a prime example of how Chinese brands are crafting compact phones that put the base Galaxy S models at a disadvantage in the market.

Another Chinese brand, vivo, is gearing up to launch its next flagship series, the X200. According to several reports, this lineup will introduce not only the vanilla X200 and the X200 Pro but also a new mini model that promises to be more compact while still delivering the same powerhouse performance as the X200 Pro.

However, competition from China might not be the only thing to consider. Another factor at play could be the availability of the Galaxy S FE models, which provide many of the essential features found in the main Galaxy S devices but at a lower price point. I think it seems a bit redundant to have both a base Galaxy S and a Galaxy S FE, especially with the latest Galaxy S24 FE, where the specs are nearly identical and the price tags are getting alarmingly close.

However, it is still too soon to tell if Samsung will actually drop the standard Galaxy S26. The Galaxy S26 series isn’t set to launch until 2026, which means there is plenty of time for plans to shift before then.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless