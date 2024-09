The Galaxy S24 FE might be too pricey to justify skipping the flagship

Is the Galaxy S24 FE worth the price hike?





You’ll have a variety of colors to choose from with the Galaxy S24 FE .





Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S24

Prices these days, huh? Everywhere you turn, things are getting more expensive, and smartphones are no exception. Samsung's getting ready to drop its next-gen Fan Edition model, aiming to give consumers those high-end smartphone features without the crazy premium price – at least, that is the idea.But recent reports are saying the Galaxy S24 FE might actually cost more, with rumors suggesting it could be $50 pricier than last year's Galaxy S23 FE . Now, that might not seem like a big jump, but it brings the FE dangerously close in price to the flagship Galaxy S24 . I mean, with the flagship sitting at $800 and the FE potentially at $650, the gap is shrinking.This got me thinking: Is the Fan Edition even worth it anymore and what is the point of an FE model if the price keeps climbing?If thedoes end up starting at $650 for the 128 GB model and $710 for the 256 GB version, we are looking at a price that is not too far off from its flagship counterpart. As mentioned, thestarts at $800 and jumps to $860 for more storage.