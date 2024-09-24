The Galaxy S24 FE might be too pricey to justify skipping the flagship
Prices these days, huh? Everywhere you turn, things are getting more expensive, and smartphones are no exception. Samsung's getting ready to drop its next-gen Fan Edition model, aiming to give consumers those high-end smartphone features without the crazy premium price – at least, that is the idea.
But recent reports are saying the Galaxy S24 FE might actually cost more, with rumors suggesting it could be $50 pricier than last year's Galaxy S23 FE. Now, that might not seem like a big jump, but it brings the FE dangerously close in price to the flagship Galaxy S24. I mean, with the flagship sitting at $800 and the FE potentially at $650, the gap is shrinking.
This got me thinking: Is the Fan Edition even worth it anymore and what is the point of an FE model if the price keeps climbing?
Is the Galaxy S24 FE worth the price hike?
You’ll have a variety of colors to choose from with the Galaxy S24 FE.
If the Galaxy S24 FE does end up starting at $650 for the 128 GB model and $710 for the 256 GB version, we are looking at a price that is not too far off from its flagship counterpart. As mentioned, the Galaxy S24 starts at $800 and jumps to $860 for more storage.
