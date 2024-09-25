vivo X200 Pro mini spotted, adding a third model to the lineup
Next month, vivo is gearing up to launch its new flagship lineup, the X200 series. Up until now, we expected just two models – the X200 and X200 Pro – but it seems like a third device might be joining the mix.
Jia Jingdong (translated source), the brand manager for vivo, recently took to the Chinese social media Weibo to introduce the brand’s new ambassador, Zheng Qingwen, an Olympic gold medalist in tennis from the Paris 2024 Games. But how does this tie into the anticipated mini version of the X200 Pro?
Well, aside from the new partnership, Jia’s Weibo post inadvertently confirmed the existence of a vivo X200 Pro mini, as the post was sent from this very device. Weibo typically shows the device used for posts, and it looks like Jia used the vivo X200 Pro mini to share the news.
You can see that the post was made from a vivo X200 Pro mini phone. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
We don’t have much else to go on when it comes to this device. But judging by the name, it’s likely just a smaller version of the Vivo X200 Pro or possibly a slightly less powerful variant.
Actually, this new phone is likely to sit between the standard and Pro models. The mini could share the size of the vanilla X200 or be even smaller but pack the Pro’s powerful hardware, including a premium display and flagship chipset. Plus, according to another source from China (translated source), both the Pro and Pro mini might feature Sony’s newly announced LYT-818 camera sensor.
The 50 MP sensor is 1/1.28-inch, making it suitable for main cameras or secondary ones like ultrawide or zoom lenses. Sony’s LYT-818 sensor boasts lower power consumption and a more compact design.
Along with its impressive camera setup, the vivo X200 Pro could be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Dimensity 9400 chipset from MediaTek.
As for the rest of the details, things are still under wraps, but there’s talk that this series could be the first from vivo to integrate Google’s AI features like Circle to Search. With the official launch set for October 14, we won’t have to wait much longer to get the full picture.
I think introducing a mini version of its flagship is a clever move by vivo, especially if it is indeed a compact device. With Apple ditching its mini models and Asus skipping the release of a new small Zenfone, compact phones have become rare, almost like unicorns – you wish for one, but they’re nowhere to be found. So, having at least one option would be fantastic for those who prefer smaller smartphones.
