Oppo’s next flagship will be slimmer and more powerful
Oppo Find X7 Ultra | Image credits: OppoOppo is expected to introduce its first 2025 flagship as early as January. The predecessor of the Find X7 Ultra will be initially launched in China, but it’s safe to assume that the phone manufacturer will make it available in other countries soon after.
Although we’ve had some details about the Find X8 Ultra leaked directly from China, this is the first time that the information comes from Oppo. It appears that Oppo Find series product manager, Zhou Yibao released a video on Weibo in which they talk about the Find X8 Ultra (via PlayfulDroid).
Without revealing any information about the flagship’s technical specifications, Yibao paints a rather interesting picture of what the Find X8 Ultra might look like. For instance, Oppo’s official says that the Find X8 Ultra will be slimmer than its predecessor, which means it should be thinner than 9.5mm.
The same goes for the camera bulge on the back, which will be thinner. Despite its reduced size, the Find X8 Ultra will actually pack a bigger battery than the Find X7 Ultra.
Since the latter is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, it means that the upcoming flagship should pack a 6,000 mAh battery in a best case scenario, but a smaller 5,500 mAh battery is also in the cards.
Another interesting piece of information revealed by Yibao is that the Find X8 Ultra will feature IP68 rating, just like its predecessor. Also, the company takes into consideration a glass back for this Find series model, whereas the Find X7 Ultra features a leather finish.
Besides that, we expect the Find X8 Ultra to be upgraded to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. According to previous reports, Oppo’s 2025 flagship will feature a quad-curved OLED display (2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate), a quad camera setup, and an ultrasonic on-screen fingerprint sensor.
