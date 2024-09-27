Thinnest phone bezels aren't on iPhone 16 Pro but on these Oppo Find X8 images

iPhone 16 Pro





iPhone 16 Pro , and it's larger sibling iPhone 16 Pro Max , the bezels are indeed thinner than the



The phone with the thinnest bezel can still come this year, though, but it will just not be made by Apple. As soon as next month, when Oppo is expected to introduce its The phone with the thinnest bezel can still come this year, though, but it will just not be made by Apple. As soon as next month, when Oppo is expected to introduce its Find X8 series, the company may bag another record.



iPhone 16 Pro and those bezels were razor-thin compared to Apple's finest. The Oppo Find X8 series has indeed been rumored to shave off a lot of the bezels found on its predecessor that are pretty thin to begin with. Oppo's product manager Pete Lau even posted a picture of a mysterious handset next to theand those bezels were razor-thin compared to Apple's finest. Last year, it introduced dual periscope zoom cameras for the first time in a phone with the Find X7 series, and judging from the freshly leaked Find X8 series images, it may now claim the most elegant phone display framing. Looking at the, and it's larger sibling, the bezels are indeed thinner than the iPhone 15 Pro series yet thery are nowhere near the leaked CAD schematics, or the renders based on those.









In fact, the latest claim is that the Oppo Find X8 will have a 1.45mm bezel that is on top of that uniformly distributed around the display, a feat that is very hard to achieve given that the display connector paraphernalia is usually tucked at the bottom and thickens the plot.





In short, a phone that is not even the top-shelf member of the Find X8 series (that title will likely be reserved for the X8 Ultra), will beat Apple at its own bezel shaving game when it is announced in a week or two, and we can't wait to learn how Oppo made the thinnest bezels and whether it managed to avoid ghost touches or other issues.