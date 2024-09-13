Vivo confirms October 14 launch event, X200 series incoming
Vivo has just confirmed a launch event for October 14, but didn’t say what device is going to reveal next month. However, there’s a high chance that we’ll be getting the X200 series announcement that we’ve all been waiting for.
The X200 series will be among the first to pack MediaTek’s unannounced Dimensity 9400 processor. Coincidentally, OnePlus has already confirmed its own launch event for October, when the company is expected to introduce the OnePlus 13, but this particular flagship is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.
Rumor has it that the Dimensity 9400 will be 30 percent faster than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. However, the US-based chip maker is expected to introduce a new top-tier chipset of its own, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which might be just as powerful as the Dimensity 9400.
Vivo’s X200 series is likely to include three models: X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Ultra. The X200 and X200 Pro are expected to pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor, but it’s unclear what the X200 Ultra will use.
Besides Vivo’s X200 series and OnePlus 13, a few other flagships equipped with Dimensity 9400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, including the Honor Magic 7 series, Oppo Find X8, and iQOO 13.
The Dimensity 9400 is said to use TSMC’s 3nm process and will feature eight cores, including a 3.64GHz X4 super core, three 2.80GHz X3 large cores, four 2.10GHz A7 smaller cores, and a Mali-G925 Immortalis MC12 graphics processing unit (GPU).
Vivo X200 series launch date | Image credit: Vivo
Other highlights of the X200 series include 1.5K OLED displays, periscope telephoto lens, as well as ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Also, Vivo’s president Jia Jingdong claims the X200 series will feature the company’s custom imaging chips and a high-capacity battery life with 90W fast charging support.
