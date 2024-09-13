Vivo confirms October 14 launch event, X200 series incoming

Vivo X200 series launch date | Image credit: Vivo

OnePlus 13

Vivo’s X200 series is likely to include three models: X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Ultra. The X200 and X200 Pro are expected to pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor, but it’s unclear what the X200 Ultra will use.Other highlights of the X200 series include 1.5K OLED displays, periscope telephoto lens, as well as ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Also, Vivo’s president Jia Jingdong claims the X200 series will feature the company’s custom imaging chips and a high-capacity battery life with 90W fast charging support.Besides Vivo’s X200 series and, a few other flagships equipped with Dimensity 9400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, including the Honor Magic 7 series, Oppo Find X8, and iQOO 13.