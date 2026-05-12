Sharp-looking OnePlus Watch 3 gets the discount treatment at both Amazon and the official store
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A close-up of the OnePlus Watch 3. | Image by PhoneArena
I may be utterly in love with the sophisticated design of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, but I must admit that I’m quite drawn to how the OnePlus Watch 3 looks and feels. We have one in the office, and I totally envision myself wearing one with a suit, for instance. Plus, thanks to the stainless steel case and the titanium alloy bezel, it feels premium to the touch, giving that high-end vibe I quite like in a smartwatch.
Amazon has slashed the price of this bad boy by $50, dropping it below $250. And if you want to save even more, I suggest you hop over to OnePlus.com, where the watch is discounted by $70 and can be yours for only $229.99. Plus, you can snag it with either a SUPERVOOC Type-A to Type-C cable or a OnePlus Watch charging base as a freebie, saving you up to an extra $30.
I started with how much I appreciate the high-end feel of the smartwatch, but it’s also worth noting that this is more than just a pretty face. Made to rival the best smartwatches on the market, our friend here is loaded with features, boasting almost every health-tracking functionality you’d expect a modern, premium timepiece to have.
On the bright side, it has a phenomenal battery life of up to five days on a single charge, despite running on Wear OS. This is due to the fact that it actually has two chips: a BES2800BP processor that handles low-power tasks like heart rate monitoring and step counting, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip, which tackles all the Wear OS-related stuff.
The watch also supports smart notifications, NFC, phone calls, and the Google Play Store, where you can find third-party apps to download directly to it. All of that can be controlled via the vibrant AMOLED touchscreen made of sapphire crystal—one of the toughest materials known to man.
Of course, the main downside of timepieces like the OnePlus Watch 3 is their price. They may pack a ton of bells and whistles, but you’ll definitely pay for the privilege to enjoy them. But don’t fret, fellow deal hunter, as you can snag a brand-new 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 at a sweet, sweet discount.
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Amazon has slashed the price of this bad boy by $50, dropping it below $250. And if you want to save even more, I suggest you hop over to OnePlus.com, where the watch is discounted by $70 and can be yours for only $229.99. Plus, you can snag it with either a SUPERVOOC Type-A to Type-C cable or a OnePlus Watch charging base as a freebie, saving you up to an extra $30.
I started with how much I appreciate the high-end feel of the smartwatch, but it’s also worth noting that this is more than just a pretty face. Made to rival the best smartwatches on the market, our friend here is loaded with features, boasting almost every health-tracking functionality you’d expect a modern, premium timepiece to have.
For instance, it can monitor your heart rate and stress levels, track your sleep and skin temperature, and even provide a full snapshot of your health in just 60 seconds. However, it lacks FDA clearance for its ECG feature. So while it has one, you won’t be able to use it, which is a bit of a bummer, I know.
On the bright side, it has a phenomenal battery life of up to five days on a single charge, despite running on Wear OS. This is due to the fact that it actually has two chips: a BES2800BP processor that handles low-power tasks like heart rate monitoring and step counting, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip, which tackles all the Wear OS-related stuff.
The watch also supports smart notifications, NFC, phone calls, and the Google Play Store, where you can find third-party apps to download directly to it. All of that can be controlled via the vibrant AMOLED touchscreen made of sapphire crystal—one of the toughest materials known to man.
What I’m saying is that the OnePlus Watch 3 is absolutely worth getting, especially now that it can be yours for less. If you’re in the market for a fancy new smartwatch, be sure to act fast and save on this fella now before it’s too late!
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