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Sharp-looking OnePlus Watch 3 gets the discount treatment at both Amazon and the official store

Act fast and save while the deals lasts!

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the OnePlus Watch 3.
A close-up of the OnePlus Watch 3. | Image by PhoneArena
I may be utterly in love with the sophisticated design of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, but I must admit that I’m quite drawn to how the OnePlus Watch 3 looks and feels. We have one in the office, and I totally envision myself wearing one with a suit, for instance. Plus, thanks to the stainless steel case and the titanium alloy bezel, it feels premium to the touch, giving that high-end vibe I quite like in a smartwatch.

Of course, the main downside of timepieces like the OnePlus Watch 3 is their price. They may pack a ton of bells and whistles, but you’ll definitely pay for the privilege to enjoy them. But don’t fret, fellow deal hunter, as you can snag a brand-new 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 at a sweet, sweet discount.

OnePlus Watch 3 43mm: Save $70 + gift!

$229 99
$299 99
$70 off (23%)
You can now snag the 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 for $70 less through the official store. To sweeten the pot, OnePlus is also throwing in a free gift, letting you choose between a SUPERVOOC Type-A to Type-C cable or a dedicated charging base. This lets you save up to an extra $30. The watch is worth every penny, so don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 3 43mm: Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (17%)
Alternatively, you can score a brand-new 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 on Amazon, where this fella is selling it for $50 off.
Buy at Amazon
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Amazon has slashed the price of this bad boy by $50, dropping it below $250. And if you want to save even more, I suggest you hop over to OnePlus.com, where the watch is discounted by $70 and can be yours for only $229.99. Plus, you can snag it with either a SUPERVOOC Type-A to Type-C cable or a OnePlus Watch charging base as a freebie, saving you up to an extra $30.

I started with how much I appreciate the high-end feel of the smartwatch, but it’s also worth noting that this is more than just a pretty face. Made to rival the best smartwatches on the market, our friend here is loaded with features, boasting almost every health-tracking functionality you’d expect a modern, premium timepiece to have.

For instance, it can monitor your heart rate and stress levels, track your sleep and skin temperature, and even provide a full snapshot of your health in just 60 seconds. However, it lacks FDA clearance for its ECG feature. So while it has one, you won’t be able to use it, which is a bit of a bummer, I know.

On the bright side, it has a phenomenal battery life of up to five days on a single charge, despite running on Wear OS. This is due to the fact that it actually has two chips: a BES2800BP processor that handles low-power tasks like heart rate monitoring and step counting, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip, which tackles all the Wear OS-related stuff.

The watch also supports smart notifications, NFC, phone calls, and the Google Play Store, where you can find third-party apps to download directly to it. All of that can be controlled via the vibrant AMOLED touchscreen made of sapphire crystal—one of the toughest materials known to man.

What I’m saying is that the OnePlus Watch 3 is absolutely worth getting, especially now that it can be yours for less. If you’re in the market for a fancy new smartwatch, be sure to act fast and save on this fella now before it’s too late!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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