



Galaxy A37





That's right, Amazon has already added 25 bucks to its $50 price cut from last week, which may not sound like much, but it makes the AI-enhanced 6.7-inch handset cheaper than Google's That's right, Amazon has already added 25 bucks to its $50 price cut from last week, which may not sound like much, but it makes the AI-enhanced 6.7-inch handset cheaper than Google's Pixel 9a at the time of this writing, not to mention the Pixel 10a and "vanilla" Pixel 9

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G $75 off (17%) One of Samsung's latest and greatest mid-range handsets is on sale at an unprecedented discount, but only in an entry-level 128GB storage variant and a single Charcoal color, which means this deal is probably not going to last long. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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Galaxy A37 5G, and the same probably goes for the real-world camera performance, but the Pixel 9a is significantly thicker and overall uglier (at least in my book). Unfortunately for Samsung fans, the battery life is most likely inferior on the5G, and the same probably goes for the real-world camera performance, but theis significantly thicker and overall uglier (at least in my book).





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Galaxy A57 5G still stuck at its $549.99 list price, it currently seems far more likely for the A37 to become more expensive again before long instead of cheaper. All in all, Samsung clearly made a mistake pricing the Galaxy A36 's repetitive sequel at $449.99 (especially with only 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space), but Amazon may have just fixed that strategic error. Is there room for even heftier discounts? Perhaps, but with only one color option marked down by $75 instead of $50, no decent deals available on the handset maker's official US website, and the5G still stuck at its $549.99 list price, it currently seems far more likely for the A37 to become more expensive again before long instead of cheaper.





The 256GB storage variant, in case you're wondering, is only sold at $45 (now that's a weird number) below its regular price of $539.99 (which is also a pretty unusual figure) by Amazon in all three available hues, but unless you haven't heard of the cloud, I don't think the additional expense is worth it... with an unchanged 6GB memory count.

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