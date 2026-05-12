Amazon makes Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A37 5G even more competitive at an enhanced discount
With a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, thin 7.4mm profile, and 45W charging support, the Galaxy A37 can be a smart buy at its new record low price.
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Is this the most awesome phone in the world? Probably not, but the value equation is now pretty decent. | Image by Samsung
Well, this doesn't happen very often. Unveiled less than two months ago alongside its slightly higher-end sibling and released in the US at a recommended price of $449.99 and up just a couple of weeks later, the Galaxy A37 5G scored its first outright discount unusually quickly... for a new Samsung mid-ranger, now costing even less... in a single "Awesome Charcoal" colorway.
That's right, Amazon has already added 25 bucks to its $50 price cut from last week, which may not sound like much, but it makes the AI-enhanced 6.7-inch handset cheaper than Google's Pixel 9a at the time of this writing, not to mention the Pixel 10a and "vanilla" Pixel 9.
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Granted, it's hard to claim that the Galaxy A37 is the best budget 5G phone out there today (especially when the prettier and punchier Galaxy A57 5G exists), but compared to the aforementioned Pixel 9a, this thing does sport a larger and higher-quality Super AMOLED screen, as well as faster 45W charging technology.
Unfortunately for Samsung fans, the battery life is most likely inferior on the Galaxy A37 5G, and the same probably goes for the real-world camera performance, but the Pixel 9a is significantly thicker and overall uglier (at least in my book).
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All in all, Samsung clearly made a mistake pricing the Galaxy A36's repetitive sequel at $449.99 (especially with only 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space), but Amazon may have just fixed that strategic error. Is there room for even heftier discounts? Perhaps, but with only one color option marked down by $75 instead of $50, no decent deals available on the handset maker's official US website, and the Galaxy A57 5G still stuck at its $549.99 list price, it currently seems far more likely for the A37 to become more expensive again before long instead of cheaper.
The 256GB storage variant, in case you're wondering, is only sold at $45 (now that's a weird number) below its regular price of $539.99 (which is also a pretty unusual figure) by Amazon in all three available hues, but unless you haven't heard of the cloud, I don't think the additional expense is worth it... with an unchanged 6GB memory count.
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