The Moto G Stylus (2025) is back under the spotlight at a price that's hard to ignore
Who needs the newer model when this fella is so affordable right now?
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A too-good-to-miss promo awaits your attention at Amazon. | Image by PhoneArena
Motorola's latest stylus phone may not get a serious discount any time soon, but I've got great news for users seeking a pen-wielding device at a decent price. Amazon just dropped an ultra-rare offer on the Moto G Stylus (2025), making it impossible to ignore.
For a limited time, the e-commerce giant is allowing you to save 21% on this Android phone, slashing it right under the $315 mark. It may not look like a budget pick at first glance, but this is one of the lowest prices I've seen so far in 2026.
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Although the new generation brings some upgrades, it still sits at its launch price of around $500. So, if you're looking to save big while enjoying the stylus experience, this promo is for you.
But how good is the stylus experience, really? It's not half bad, actually. Despite being a passive pen, it supports some AI-powered features like Sketch to Image and Circle to Search. You're also getting a handwriting calculator and various other features to improve your everyday experience.
On top of that, the Motorola phone boasts a lovely display. With a 6.7-inch OLED panel and brightness levels of over 2,400 nits, it gives you impressive visuals even outdoors.
When it comes to performance, this Moto G option doesn't exactly stand out. Its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip doesn't have enough potential for hardcore multitasking and long gaming sessions. Still, the SoC handles daily tasks smoothly, so it's more than reliable for undemanding users.
Rounding things out is a 50MP main rear camera, which delivers great-looking photos in the right conditions. It's also equipped with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, but that one gives you less detailed images.
Still not convinced? Check out our full Moto G Stylus (2025) review for camera samples and more insights. But if you've already thought about getting this model, now's the time to do it. Just remember that Amazon won't keep the promo live for too long.
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