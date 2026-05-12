Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is back under the spotlight at a price that's hard to ignore

Who needs the newer model when this fella is so affordable right now?

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Motorola Deals
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person uses the Moto G Stylus (2025) in an indoor setting.
A too-good-to-miss promo awaits your attention at Amazon. | Image by PhoneArena

Motorola's latest stylus phone may not get a serious discount any time soon, but I've got great news for users seeking a pen-wielding device at a decent price. Amazon just dropped an ultra-rare offer on the Moto G Stylus (2025), making it impossible to ignore.

For a limited time, the e-commerce giant is allowing you to save 21% on this Android phone, slashing it right under the $315 mark. It may not look like a budget pick at first glance, but this is one of the lowest prices I've seen so far in 2026.

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is 21% off right now

$85 off (21%)
The Moto G Stylus (2025) may not be the brand's latest pen-wielding device, but it's now a great alternative for those who want to save. At 21% off, the model is a hit that's hard to beat. This is a limited-time Amazon sale, so you might want to act fast.
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You



Although the new generation brings some upgrades, it still sits at its launch price of around $500. So, if you're looking to save big while enjoying the stylus experience, this promo is for you. 

But how good is the stylus experience, really? It's not half bad, actually. Despite being a passive pen, it supports some AI-powered features like Sketch to Image and Circle to Search. You're also getting a handwriting calculator and various other features to improve your everyday experience. 

On top of that, the Motorola phone boasts a lovely display. With a 6.7-inch OLED panel and brightness levels of over 2,400 nits, it gives you impressive visuals even outdoors. 

When it comes to performance, this Moto G option doesn't exactly stand out. Its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip doesn't have enough potential for hardcore multitasking and long gaming sessions. Still, the SoC handles daily tasks smoothly, so it's more than reliable for undemanding users.

Rounding things out is a 50MP main rear camera, which delivers great-looking photos in the right conditions. It's also equipped with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, but that one gives you less detailed images. 

Still not convinced? Check out our full Moto G Stylus (2025) review for camera samples and more insights. But if you've already thought about getting this model, now's the time to do it. Just remember that Amazon won't keep the promo live for too long.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16177 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Latest News
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off
The Moto G Stylus (2025) is back under the spotlight at a price that's hard to ignore
The Moto G Stylus (2025) is back under the spotlight at a price that's hard to ignore
Sharp-looking OnePlus Watch 3 gets the discount treatment at both Amazon and the official store
Sharp-looking OnePlus Watch 3 gets the discount treatment at both Amazon and the official store
Amazon makes Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A37 5G even more competitive at an enhanced discount
Amazon makes Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A37 5G even more competitive at an enhanced discount