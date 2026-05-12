Allegedly official Xperia 1 VIII images clarify Sony's big redesign just ahead of the phone's launch





Based on a couple of different leaks from the last few weeks, the Xperia 1 VIII is set to look even more unorthodox than its extra-tall and boxy forerunners. If you had any lingering questions regarding the exact changes Sony plans to make to last year's Based on a couple of different leaks from the last few weeks, the Xperia 1 VIII is set to look even more unorthodox than its extra-tall and boxy forerunners. If you had any lingering questions regarding the exact changes Sony plans to make to last year's Xperia 1 VII , a fresh batch of "official" product depictions published by the almost always reliable Roland Quandt over on the German website WinFuture seems to provide all the final answers.

The symmetrical bezels are here to stay, but the camera island is going asymmetrical





best phones ' screen borders, the rear-facing camera system is switching from a vertical three-lens alignment to a square-shaped module with two horizontally arranged sensors at the top and the third one placed on the left side below them. Here's a bold and interesting design choice on Sony 's part. While the company is still not keen to join the hole punch trend and thus reduce the size of its' screen borders, the rear-facing camera system is switching from a vertical three-lens alignment to a square-shaped module with two horizontally arranged sensors at the top and the third one placed on the left side below them.









The asymmetrical look is certainly... unique, contrasting with the handset's equally sized "forehead" and "chin", and what's also intriguing is that the company logo resides on the same "island" as the three Zeiss-tuned snappers rather than where it was originally pictured in a bunch of "unofficial" renders last month



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Technically, of course, these newly leaked images are not 100 percent confirmed either, but this design definitely makes a lot more sense than the one revealed by a much lesser-known social media user a little while back , in which the rear camera module looked even weirder. Clearly, having the rectangular bump curve around the edge of the phone adds a bit of flair to the Xperia 1 VIII, although that's probably not going to be enough to justify its rumored price.

The Xperia 1 VIII will cost how much?!?





A "minimum" of €1,799. I'm afraid that's not a typo, and although the exact number is not etched in stone for any specific market yet, it's hard to remain hopeful or optimistic about anything resembling a sensible tag in Europe or the US.









€1,799, mind you, roughly equates to $2,110 right now, but that doesn't mean the device will actually cost more than two thousand bucks stateside... mostly because I doubt Sony will ever officially release the Xperia 1 VIII around those parts after keeping both the Xperia 1 VII and Xperia 1 VI exclusive to European and Asian countries.





What do you think could help Sony sell more phones? Just lower the prices Much better hardware Major update to the design Nothing, Sony phones are now part of the past Vote 1472 Votes





Even on the old continent, of course, it's going to be impossible for Sony to expect solid sales figures at such a sky-high price point when the significantly more "affordable" €1,499 Xperia 1 VII has clearly had major trouble finding an audience. And let's not even go into how all the best Android phones of today ( Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra included) are cheaper or a lot cheaper than €1,799.

Can this spec sheet save Sony from another year of market irrelevance?





6.5-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor;

12GB RAM;

256 and 512GB storage variants;

Android 16 ;

; 48 + 48 + 48MP rear-facing camera system;

3.5mm headphone jack;

161.9 x 74.4 x 8.58mm dimensions;

Graphite Black, Garnet Red, and Iolite Silver color options.





In short, no. In long, absolutely not. Obviously, these details are not set in stone either ahead of tomorrow's formal unveiling, but the fact of the matter is Sony can't do a whole lot on the hardware specification front to massively boost the appeal of the Xperia 1 VIII... even if that aforementioned price tag proves inaccurate by €100 or €200.





And if the new ultra-high-end smartphone does end up costing €1,799 without even bringing back the 4K screen resolution of the Xperia 1 V , Sony is setting itself up for a failure of comically epic proportions.





On the bright side, the thicker profile compared to the Xperia 1 VII suggests the battery capacity could break the 5,000mAh barrier, but that would still be too little to make a true difference in the grand scheme of things.

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