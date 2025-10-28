Samsung gives the world a first glimpse at its upcoming tri-fold phone
Images reveal how the Galaxy G Fold folds and unfolds.
Samsung has finally given a public glimpse of its long-rumored triple foldable phone, though, as always with early reveals, details are still under wraps – and we still don’t know if this is the final product or just another prototype.
First look at Samsung’s tri-fold
Just yesterday, we reported that Samsung could unveil its triple foldable this week – and it did. Well, sort of. At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2025 summit, specifically during a K-Tech Showcase, Samsung displayed what might become the Galaxy G Fold – though the name isn’t official yet.
The triple foldable is displayed behind a glass, so a close look is not yet possible. | Images by Park Ji-min/ The Chosun Daily
The device was behind glass at Samsung’s booth, so no one could touch or hold it. However, a few images show it folded and fully unfolded, and a video shows how exactly it folds. And yep, unlike the Huawei Mate XT, which folds in a Z-shape, the Galaxy phone folds inward like a letter, as previously expected.
October 28, 2025
Samsung didn’t share any specs yet. That said, the summit is just getting started, so more info might come out soon – if Samsung decides to share it.
Still, rumors hint at specs
Leaks suggest the cover display could be 6.5 inches, with a big 10-inch main screen inside. Rumors point to a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powering the phone. Camera-wise, we might see a 200 MP main sensor with 100x zoom, plus software designed to make the most of the three-screen layout, including advanced multiwindow functions.
Early chatter puts the price at around $3,000, which would make it more expensive than Huawei’s current triple foldables, the Mate XT and Mate XTs. Right now, only Huawei has shipped such devices, so Samsung entering this niche could shake things up – if the phone is actually widely available.
Initial production is expected to be tiny: reports suggest just 50,000 to 200,000 units. Availability might be limited to South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and maybe the UAE. The US and Europe could be left waiting – or skipped entirely at launch.
What this means for Samsung
For Samsung, this device is more than just another phone. A tri-fold smartphone blurs the line between smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. It’s a glimpse at what the company has been working on for a while, though whether it’s the final product or just a prototype is still uncertain.
Let’s just hope this really is the launch-ready device and not another prototype. We’ve seen concept models and teasers before, so until we get official details, there’s still room for surprises – both in design, specs, and when and where it might actually launch.
