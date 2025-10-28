Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Samsung gives the world a first glimpse at its upcoming tri-fold phone

Images reveal how the Galaxy G Fold folds and unfolds.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
A photo of Samsung's upcoming triple foldable Galaxy phone.
Samsung has finally given a public glimpse of its long-rumored triple foldable phone, though, as always with early reveals, details are still under wraps – and we still don’t know if this is the final product or just another prototype.

First look at Samsung’s tri-fold


Just yesterday, we reported that Samsung could unveil its triple foldable this week – and it did. Well, sort of. At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2025 summit, specifically during a K-Tech Showcase, Samsung displayed what might become the Galaxy G Fold – though the name isn’t official yet.

The triple foldable is displayed behind a glass, so a close look is not yet possible. | Images by Park Ji-min/ The Chosun Daily

The device was behind glass at Samsung’s booth, so no one could touch or hold it. However, a few images show it folded and fully unfolded, and a video shows how exactly it folds. And yep, unlike the Huawei Mate XT, which folds in a Z-shape, the Galaxy phone folds inward like a letter, as previously expected.



Samsung didn’t share any specs yet. That said, the summit is just getting started, so more info might come out soon – if Samsung decides to share it.

Still, rumors hint at specs


Leaks suggest the cover display could be 6.5 inches, with a big 10-inch main screen inside. Rumors point to a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powering the phone. Camera-wise, we might see a 200 MP main sensor with 100x zoom, plus software designed to make the most of the three-screen layout, including advanced multiwindow functions.

Early chatter puts the price at around $3,000, which would make it more expensive than Huawei’s current triple foldables, the Mate XT and Mate XTs. Right now, only Huawei has shipped such devices, so Samsung entering this niche could shake things up – if the phone is actually widely available.


Initial production is expected to be tiny: reports suggest just 50,000 to 200,000 units. Availability might be limited to South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and maybe the UAE. The US and Europe could be left waiting – or skipped entirely at launch.

Recommended Stories

Do you think Samsung entering the tri-fold market will make this a real category or just a luxury niche?

Vote View Result

What this means for Samsung


For Samsung, this device is more than just another phone. A tri-fold smartphone blurs the line between smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. It’s a glimpse at what the company has been working on for a while, though whether it’s the final product or just a prototype is still uncertain.

Let’s just hope this really is the launch-ready device and not another prototype. We’ve seen concept models and teasers before, so until we get official details, there’s still room for surprises – both in design, specs, and when and where it might actually launch.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless