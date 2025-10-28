Samsung gives the world a first glimpse at its upcoming tri-fold phone

Do you think Samsung entering the tri-fold market will make this a real category or just a luxury niche? Real category – others will follow. Luxury niche – only for early adopters. Not sure – it depends on price and availability. Real category – others will follow. 36.36% Luxury niche – only for early adopters. 48.48% Not sure – it depends on price and availability. 15.15%

What this means for Samsung

For Samsung, this device is more than just another phone. A tri-fold smartphone blurs the line between smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. It’s a glimpse at what the company has been working on for a while, though whether it’s the final product or just a prototype is still uncertain.Let’s just hope this really is the launch-ready device and not another prototype. We’ve seen concept models and teasers before, so until we get official details, there’s still room for surprises – both in design, specs, and when and where it might actually launch.