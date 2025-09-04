Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one

Now, let's talk about the price. The Mate XTs starts at 17,999 yuan, which is about $2,520 in USD. While that's an eye-watering amount of money for a phone, it's actually cheaper than the original Mate XT, which launched at 19,999 yuan (about $2,800). It's progress, I guess?

Now that Huawei’s tri-fold is slightly less expensive than before, would you buy one? No. It’s still too expensive for me. No. I wouldn’t import a phone from China. Absolutely! I’ve been dying to try this phone out. No. It’s still too expensive for me. 40% No. I wouldn’t import a phone from China. 25% Absolutely! I’ve been dying to try this phone out. 35%

Here's where it gets interesting. Huawei is lapping the competition in this niche category. Samsung, the undisputed king of the current foldable market, is rumored to be releasing its first trifold soon, but Huawei is already on version two. However, Samsung's entry is the one everyone is really waiting for, as they have the global reach and mature software ecosystem to potentially take this niche form factor and make it feel more mainstream.But here's the thing: as exciting as this is, the trifold market is still a solution in search of a problem for most people. The technology is undeniably impressive, but the price is a massive barrier, and Huawei's ongoing software limitations outside of China make it a tough sell. The Mate XTs is a fantastic glimpse into what's next, but for now, it remains a futuristic gadget for those with very deep pockets.