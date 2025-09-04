Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one

The new Mate XTs is a minor but meaningful update that solidifies Huawei's lead in the next generation of foldable devices.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Huawei
PR image of Huawei’s Mate XTs
Just when you thought the foldable phone market was starting to settle down, Huawei is out here living in the future. The company just announced the Mate XTs, its second-generation trifold phone, which is already available to order in China. Yes, you read that right—their second, while most companies are still trying to perfect their first flip or fold.

So, what's new with this next-gen behemoth? Honestly, not a ton. This is more of a refinement than a revolution. The biggest upgrade is the addition of stylus support for its massive 10.2-inch display, which makes a lot of sense for a screen that size. The display itself, which folds down into 7.9-inch and 6.4-inch configurations, remains largely the same. Under the hood, you get a new Kirin 9020 chipset and an improved 40-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also comes in a couple of new colors—white and purple—to go along with the returning red and black options.

Images credit — Yanko Design & Gizmochina

Now, let's talk about the price. The Mate XTs starts at 17,999 yuan, which is about $2,520 in USD. While that's an eye-watering amount of money for a phone, it's actually cheaper than the original Mate XT, which launched at 19,999 yuan (about $2,800). It's progress, I guess?

Now that Huawei’s tri-fold is slightly less expensive than before, would you buy one?

Vote View Result


Here's where it gets interesting. Huawei is lapping the competition in this niche category. Samsung, the undisputed king of the current foldable market, is rumored to be releasing its first trifold soon, but Huawei is already on version two. However, Samsung's entry is the one everyone is really waiting for, as they have the global reach and mature software ecosystem to potentially take this niche form factor and make it feel more mainstream.

But here's the thing: as exciting as this is, the trifold market is still a solution in search of a problem for most people. The technology is undeniably impressive, but the price is a massive barrier, and Huawei's ongoing software limitations outside of China make it a tough sell. The Mate XTs is a fantastic glimpse into what's next, but for now, it remains a futuristic gadget for those with very deep pockets.


Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof • 1

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 5

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online

Latest News

Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
Galaxy S25 FE: is that the best $650 phone you can get right now?
Galaxy S25 FE: is that the best $650 phone you can get right now?
TCL launches the Movetime MT48 smartwatch and Nxtpaper 5G Junior smartphone for kids
TCL launches the Movetime MT48 smartwatch and Nxtpaper 5G Junior smartphone for kids
Image of Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra dummy units reveals unexpected design change
Image of Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra dummy units reveals unexpected design change
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless