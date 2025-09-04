Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
The new Mate XTs is a minor but meaningful update that solidifies Huawei's lead in the next generation of foldable devices.
Just when you thought the foldable phone market was starting to settle down, Huawei is out here living in the future. The company just announced the Mate XTs, its second-generation trifold phone, which is already available to order in China. Yes, you read that right—their second, while most companies are still trying to perfect their first flip or fold.
Here's where it gets interesting. Huawei is lapping the competition in this niche category. Samsung, the undisputed king of the current foldable market, is rumored to be releasing its first trifold soon, but Huawei is already on version two. However, Samsung's entry is the one everyone is really waiting for, as they have the global reach and mature software ecosystem to potentially take this niche form factor and make it feel more mainstream.
So, what's new with this next-gen behemoth? Honestly, not a ton. This is more of a refinement than a revolution. The biggest upgrade is the addition of stylus support for its massive 10.2-inch display, which makes a lot of sense for a screen that size. The display itself, which folds down into 7.9-inch and 6.4-inch configurations, remains largely the same. Under the hood, you get a new Kirin 9020 chipset and an improved 40-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also comes in a couple of new colors—white and purple—to go along with the returning red and black options.
Images credit — Yanko Design & Gizmochina
Now, let's talk about the price. The Mate XTs starts at 17,999 yuan, which is about $2,520 in USD. While that's an eye-watering amount of money for a phone, it's actually cheaper than the original Mate XT, which launched at 19,999 yuan (about $2,800). It's progress, I guess?
But here's the thing: as exciting as this is, the trifold market is still a solution in search of a problem for most people. The technology is undeniably impressive, but the price is a massive barrier, and Huawei's ongoing software limitations outside of China make it a tough sell. The Mate XTs is a fantastic glimpse into what's next, but for now, it remains a futuristic gadget for those with very deep pockets.
