



The Z Fold 8 could outsell its brother by as much as a million units





With a few weeks still to go before the Galaxy S26 family is formally unveiled and a summer Unpacked event presumably at least five months away, it's probably too early to discuss the potential sales figures of the two products expected out in July.









But it's certainly not premature for the world's number two smartphone vendor to try to anticipate your Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 demand based on their individual strengths currently being prepared behind closed doors, as well as the latest general industry trends, and perhaps most importantly, the success of last year's Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 .



Galaxy Z Fold 8 copies and only 2.5 to 3 million Z Flip 8 units ready to go out to consumers worldwide "in the second half of the year." Taking all of those things into consideration, Samsung is reportedly planning to get "around" 3.5 millioncopies and only 2.5 to 3 million Z Flip 8 units ready to go out to consumers worldwide "in the second half of the year."





Are you more excited about the Z Fold 8 or Z Flip 8? Definitely the Galaxy Z Fold 8 The Z Flip 8 is better suited for me Equally excited by both Equally unexcited by both Vote





That split is in direct contrast with all previous Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip-series releases, before which Samsung was always prepared to sell more clamshell-type devices than book-style foldables. But while that was the case in 2025 as well, the Z Fold 7 surprised everyone by exceeding the Z Flip 7 's global popularity, and now the Z Fold 8 is expected to do the same and possibly widen the gap to the Z Flip 8 compared to the two's predecessors.

But what will be so special about the Galaxy Z Fold 8?





Z Fold 7 Z Fold 8 Again, we can't know everything at the moment, but after theremarkably reduced the Z Fold 6 's weight from 239 to 215 grams, theis incredibly expected to bring that number (as well as the thickness) further down in an attempt to make the foldable giant even easier to handle for users accustomed to "conventional" phones.













Galaxy Z Fold 8 is an even less visible display crease, while a number of reports have also pointed to at least Z Fold 8 is likely to outsell the lower-profile (and lower-cost) Z Flip 8 after all. Another key detail rumored for theis an even less visible display crease, while a number of reports have also pointed to at least a couple of major camera upgrades in recent months. In short, this sounds like an epic device Samsung is pouring a lot of resources into in order to keep Apple's first foldable iPhone at bay, so it shouldn't be that surprising that theis likely to outsell the lower-profile (and lower-cost) Z Flip 8 after all.

What's behind this shift?





It's certainly no secret that costlier phones tend to have chunkier profit margins than cheaper devices (except for the Galaxy Z TriFold ), so clearly, Samsung doesn't mind seeing demand go up for the Z Fold family and down for the Z Flip series.

Naturally, the company cannot manipulate your preferences (at least not directly), but by focusing so much more on improving the Z Fold 8 this year and Z Fold 7 in 2025 than the Z Flip 8 and Z Flip 7 , Samsung is definitely encouraging your shift towards the more expensive and profitable product lineup.





If you don't like that, all you have to do is boycott the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and buy the Galaxy Z Flip 8 instead when the two come out, and their manufacturers will swiftly revise those aforementioned production numbers to give the cheaper and more portable handset priority. But we all know you're not going to be able to resist an even lighter and thinner book-style foldable with better cameras, especially if it doesn't go up in price compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 .

