Samsung expects this year's Galaxy Z Fold 8 to be significantly more popular than the Z Flip 8
For the first time ever, a new member of the Z Fold family will be manufactured in higher numbers than a new Z Flip.
While we obviously can't know an awful lot (for sure) about Samsung's next-gen foldable devices just yet, the company is both hard at work on the improvements and upgrades meant to set these apart from the existing Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 and even their production targets.
That's right, Samsung already has a pretty good idea of how many Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 units it wants to manufacture, at least according to a very credible new Korean media report (translated here), and the rumored numbers might surprise you.
The Z Fold 8 could outsell its brother by as much as a million units
With a few weeks still to go before the Galaxy S26 family is formally unveiled and a summer Unpacked event presumably at least five months away, it's probably too early to discuss the potential sales figures of the two products expected out in July.
The Z Flip 7 has been less popular than the Z Fold 7, and the same thing is expected from the Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
But it's certainly not premature for the world's number two smartphone vendor to try to anticipate your Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 demand based on their individual strengths currently being prepared behind closed doors, as well as the latest general industry trends, and perhaps most importantly, the success of last year's Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7.
Taking all of those things into consideration, Samsung is reportedly planning to get "around" 3.5 million Galaxy Z Fold 8 copies and only 2.5 to 3 million Z Flip 8 units ready to go out to consumers worldwide "in the second half of the year."
That split is in direct contrast with all previous Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip-series releases, before which Samsung was always prepared to sell more clamshell-type devices than book-style foldables. But while that was the case in 2025 as well, the Z Fold 7 surprised everyone by exceeding the Z Flip 7's global popularity, and now the Z Fold 8 is expected to do the same and possibly widen the gap to the Z Flip 8 compared to the two's predecessors.
But what will be so special about the Galaxy Z Fold 8?
Again, we can't know everything at the moment, but after the Z Fold 7 remarkably reduced the Z Fold 6's weight from 239 to 215 grams, the Z Fold 8 is incredibly expected to bring that number (as well as the thickness) further down in an attempt to make the foldable giant even easier to handle for users accustomed to "conventional" phones.
Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will purportedly be even thinner than the Z Fold 7. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Of course, the Z Flip 8 was also recently tipped to slim down its predecessor, but evidently, Samsung doesn't expect that to make a world of difference for many prospective buyers. And if the Z Flip 7's cameras will not be upgraded, I can definitely understand why.
Another key detail rumored for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is an even less visible display crease, while a number of reports have also pointed to at least a couple of major camera upgrades in recent months. In short, this sounds like an epic device Samsung is pouring a lot of resources into in order to keep Apple's first foldable iPhone at bay, so it shouldn't be that surprising that the Z Fold 8 is likely to outsell the lower-profile (and lower-cost) Z Flip 8 after all.
What's behind this shift?
It's certainly no secret that costlier phones tend to have chunkier profit margins than cheaper devices (except for the Galaxy Z TriFold), so clearly, Samsung doesn't mind seeing demand go up for the Z Fold family and down for the Z Flip series.
Naturally, the company cannot manipulate your preferences (at least not directly), but by focusing so much more on improving the Z Fold 8 this year and Z Fold 7 in 2025 than the Z Flip 8 and Z Flip 7, Samsung is definitely encouraging your shift towards the more expensive and profitable product lineup.
If you don't like that, all you have to do is boycott the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and buy the Galaxy Z Flip 8 instead when the two come out, and their manufacturers will swiftly revise those aforementioned production numbers to give the cheaper and more portable handset priority. But we all know you're not going to be able to resist an even lighter and thinner book-style foldable with better cameras, especially if it doesn't go up in price compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
