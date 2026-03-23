The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
There's a lot we don't know about Samsung's next-gen book-style foldables, but their charging support is now essentially confirmed.
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The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the world's best foldables, but it could easily be even better. | Image by PhoneArena
You're probably already well aware that Samsung is preparing three new foldable devices for a (likely joint) release in the summer, with the highly anticipated trio unlikely to include a sequel to the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
But even if you heard before today that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 are expected to be joined by a Galaxy Wide Fold (unconfirmed name) at the company's next Unpacked event, you certainly didn't know one key characteristic of two of these phones that is now pretty much etched in stone.
Do you feel the need for speed?
If you do, you might be happy to hear that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and its wide brother will seemingly support 45W charging technology. That's up from a 25W limit on last year's Z Fold 7 (and Z Flip 7), which is obviously a good thing and a pretty significant step forward.
The Razr Fold should be able to easily fend off the Z Fold 8 in terms of charging speeds. | Image by PhoneArena
At the same time, the Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will clearly not break any speed records, either as far as high-end foldables are concerned or when it comes to "conventional" non-foldable handsets. That's because Samsung's own Galaxy S26 Ultra flagship recently upgraded its predecessor's 45W charging capabilities to 60 watts, while something like the Motorola Razr Fold is due for an imminent global release with no less than 80W speeds.
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80W technology is also what the Oppo Find N6, Honor Magic V6, and Vivo X Fold 5 have to offer in the wired charging department, although if it makes hardcore Samsung fans feel any better, Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold caps off at 30W speeds, still beating the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from that particular standpoint.
How does 45W charging sound for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold?
Of course, it remains to be seen if this year's Pixel 11 Pro Fold will match the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Wide Fold in terms of charging support (which seems likely) or perhaps even eclipse Samsung's two next-gen book-style foldables (which I don't think is a very realistic scenario).
What should you expect in terms of charging times?
That, my dear friends and readers, is the big question, and the answer depends greatly on a key detail that's not quite etched in stone but has been credibly rumored very recently.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is not the world's fastest charging phone right now. | Image by PhoneArena
Apparently, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will bump up the Z Fold 7's battery capacity from 4,400 to 5,000mAh, while the Galaxy Wide Fold is likely to settle for around 4,800mAh. Now, I obviously can't tell you exactly how fast the Z Fold 8 will charge out in the real world, but our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review put that number at an hour and 23 minutes, which could definitely drop to no more than 60 minutes on the new book-style flagship.
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Once again, that wouldn't be a record-breaking or mind-blowing figure (if Samsung manages to achieve it), but it could help the Galaxy Z Fold 8 bid for the title of best foldable phone in 2026... as long as other upgrades and key improvements over the Z Fold 7 are also in the pipeline. Naturally, the Galaxy Wide Fold is likely to charge even faster if both its 45W support and 4,800mAh cell capacity prove accurate, but for now, it's not clear whether that model will cut any corners or make (serious) compromises compared to the Z Fold 8 to keep the price point a little lower.
2026 could be a make-or-break year for Samsung's foldables
And that's for a very simple reason: Apple. Yes, the first-ever iPhone Fold (or iPhone Ultra) is most likely coming out this year, pushing Samsung to (hopefully) innovate and improve its foldable devices like never before.
Clearly, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will need more than a (slightly) bigger battery and faster charging than the Z Fold 7 to remain competitive in a trickier-than-ever market segment, while the Galaxy Wide Fold will have to prove its superior utility to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and find its own target audience as soon as possible.
That's definitely not going to be easy to pull off, but there's a reason Samsung is the world's number one foldable vendor, and it's not (only) because Apple hasn't entered the market yet.
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