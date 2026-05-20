Shop refurbished devices at Gazelle

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 only has one thing going for it

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a lot of same old, same old and very little innovation.

0
Abdullah Asim
By
Samsung Editorials Galaxy Z Series Insider Reaction
Add as a preferred source on Google
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Inspecting the thickness of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was a massive leap forward, the Fold 8 won't be. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung isn’t entirely focused on just the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the potentially last-ever Galaxy Z Flip 8 for this year’s July releases. The company is also working on the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold, a direct response to the unorthodox foldable iPhone Ultra which is also slated for release later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models.

But that has also meant that innovation has mostly taken a backseat this year for the Fold lineup. Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a faster processor, but there’s not much beyond that to look forward to come July.

Well, there are two things to kind of look forward to. But one of them is so outdated already that I don’t think it should count, even if it is very welcome.

Same old, same old




The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was a massive leap in innovation over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It was much slimmer, to start, and it also featured an even better display with a less noticeable crease.

Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs reveal that this will not be the case for the upcoming foldable flagship. Instead, it will almost weigh the same and it will also remain at almost the exact same thickness. The differences will be negligible and difficult for the average consumer to notice.

Recommended For You
In addition, there will still be no S Pen support and the phone will, as most would have expected, not feature the privacy display found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Perhaps worst of all, the display crease will barely be different from the Fold 7. That is a real bummer because, earlier this year, Samsung unveiled a crease-free foldable display.

I had been really hoping that the Fold 8 and the Wide Fold — or the Fold 8 Wide as some reports call it — would feature this display. Ah, well. Perhaps in a year or two from now.

The outdated upgrade




I mentioned before that there were two upgrades that were worth talking about, though one of them is something that we’ve been waiting years for. It’s the battery.

Yes, according to leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will finally leave the 4,400 mAh battery behind. Unfortunately, the upgrade isn’t as big as I had hoped.

Samsung is going to use its trusty 5,000 mAh battery for the Fold 8 instead. The same battery capacity that has been haunting the Galaxy S-series flagships for generations as the rest of the world progressed further around them.

If the reports of the foldable iPhone Ultra featuring a 5,800 mAh battery are accurate, then Samsung’s stubbornness to stick with a 5,000 mAh battery yet again is very frustrating.

Fortunately, there is at least one bright side.

Smaller camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 8




This will apply to the Galaxy Z Wide Fold as well: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a much smaller front camera. Reports talking about this change mention that this is a new hardware innovation by Samsung.

This is something that will probably make its way to the Galaxy S27 series next year as well. As someone who severely dislikes cutouts on smartphone displays, this will be a nice change of pace.

Which Galaxy Z Fold 8 upgrade are you most excited for?
2 Votes


I might have jumped the gun when I said a few weeks back that Samsung was bringing the same level of excellence to the Fold 8 as it did to the Fold 7. This isn’t nearly the generational leap that the Fold 7 was, but I suppose that’s okay.

Not every year can see as big of an upgrade. Sure, I’m disappointed that the crease-free display is not coming this year or that the increase in battery capacity is barely of note, but at least there’s something new on the table.

Now, whether the wide-folding form factor for the iPhone Ultra and the Galaxy Z Wide Fold catches on or not, I hope we can see more impressive upgrades next year with the Fold 9. Oh, and, Samsung? Don’t cancel the Flip series.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
Latest News
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch