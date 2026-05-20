Trade In your old phone at ecoATM

Smartphone enthusiasts would love to buy the Sony Xperia 1 VIII, they just have one request

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII isn't a bad phone, so why are people still going to avoid it?

0
Abdullah Asim
By
Sony Editorials Readers Voice
Add as a preferred source on Google
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Black Sony Xperia 1 VIII front and back
I really like how the Sony Xperia 1 VIII looks. | Image by PhoneArena
The Sony Xperia 1 VIII is officially out, boasting powerful hardware, a unique design, and a very large price tag. Sony’s smartphones, which have admittedly usually been solid devices, have lost a lot of popularity across the world.

However, that’s not to say that people don’t want to get Xperia phones ever again. Sony just needs to listen to one simple request.

Xperia 1 VIII is too expensive


When we were still obsessing over renders for the new Xperia 1 VIII design before its launch, we asked you what you thought would help Sony sell more phones. The poll results leaned heavily towards one solution.

Over 75 percent of you said that all Sony needs to do is lower the prices. That would probably work, as the Xperia phones are pretty good when it comes to the hardware that they are packing inside.

Currently, the Xperia 1 VIII has launched at a starting price of €1,499 (around $1,740 USD).

Other solutions for Sony phones




Meanwhile, almost 11 percent of voters said that Sony’s phones are now a thing of the past, that nothing could help them sell better because the industry has moved on.

Recommended For You
A little over seven percent of respondents said that Sony needs to start including much better hardware to help its phones start selling. Lastly, around six percent of people feel that the Xperia phones need a major update to their design.

What about you?

What do you think could help Sony sell more phones?
1950 Votes


How does the Xperia 1 VIII fare?


When it comes to specs, the Xperia 1 VIII is no slouch. Here are some of the main hardware details that you need to know:

  • 6.5-inch OLED 120 Hz display (2340 x 1080)
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor
  • Options for 12 GB and 16 GB of RAM
  • Android 16 with up to four OS updates
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 30W wired and 15W wireless charging
  • Bluetooth 6.0

Sony’s phones are still great



I, personally, find Sony’s phones to still be pretty great devices that are being held back by social stigma more than their price tags. A price tag of €1,499 is perfectly reasonable when the iPhone 17 Pro Max also starts at €1,449 in the same markets with the same amount of RAM and storage space.

The Xperia phones still do a couple of things that people like me would appreciate a lot. For example, the Xperia 1 VIII still comes with a headphone jack. Imagine that, a flagship smartphone in 2026 that comes with a headphone jack!

There are also no cutouts on the display. Sure, there are larger bezels on the top and bottom but that, to me, is a much more acceptable compromise than a distracting cutout on the screen. This is why I have my fingers crossed for the iPhone 20 Pro breakthrough.

Our Sony Xperia 1 VIII review also shows an excellent camera setup that captures much truer-to-life photos than the other flagship smartphones on the market. Which is something that I, personally, like a lot more than over-saturated images. The inclusion of a microSD card slot is also very welcome.

Sony could probably bring down the price a little, and it might even see more success if it brings its phones back to the States. But honestly? I don’t think it’s the price that is holding Sony’s phones back nowadays.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
Latest News
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch