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You don't want to ignore Amazon's latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal and miss the chance to save $420!

Probably the best foldable phone in the world is on sale at very hard-to-beat discounts on Amazon for a presumably limited time.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 profile
That's a very thin profile for such an ultra-powerful foldable device. | Image by PhoneArena

With the mid-range Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G priced higher than their predecessors at launch due to rising industry-wide memory chip costs and a number of premium Samsung handsets recently made more expensive in the company's homeland for the same reason, you may have thought discounts on products like the Galaxy S26 series, Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 would become harder to find this spring.

But while that's clearly not entirely wrong, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is currently marked down by a cool $200 with no strings attached, the S26 family can be had at outright discounts of between $100 and $200, and now the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is on sale for up to 420 bucks less than usual.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$400 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Jet Black Color, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$420 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Jet Black Color, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

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This very enticing new deal actually doesn't come directly from Samsung, but rather Amazon, and the max $420 discount is only good for a 512GB storage variant of probably the best foldable phone in the world right now in a single Jet Black colorway.

That strongly suggests that you don't have a lot of time to maximize your savings on the summer 2025-released book-style powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under its hood, and the same goes for the phone's $400 price cut in an entry-level 256 gig configuration and the same single Jet Black hue.

Because the Z Fold 7 normally costs $1,999.99 with 256GB internal storage space and $2,119.99 in a top-of-the-line 512 gig variant, these discounts obviously don't bring those list prices down to the conventionally affordable territory.


But for what it offers, this thing is pretty reasonably priced at the time of this writing, rocking an impressive 8-inch primary AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and an... equally impressive 6.5-inch AMOLED 2X cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as a 200MP primary rear-facing camera.

And yes, we all know that an even better Galaxy Z Fold 8 is only a few months away from a commercial debut (alongside a Galaxy Z Flip 8 and an all-new Galaxy Wide Fold), but no one can guarantee the Z Fold 7's sequel will start at "only" $1,999.99, let alone that it will receive these types of discounts within months of its release.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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