You don't want to ignore Amazon's latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal and miss the chance to save $420!





Z Fold 7

Z Flip 7





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $400 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Jet Black Color, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $420 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Jet Black Color, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





This very enticing new deal actually doesn't come directly from Samsung , but rather Amazon, and the max $420 discount is only good for a 512GB storage variant of probably the best foldable phone in the world right now in a single Jet Black colorway.





That strongly suggests that you don't have a lot of time to maximize your savings on the summer 2025-released book-style powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under its hood, and the same goes for the phone's $400 price cut in an entry-level 256 gig configuration and the same single Jet Black hue.





Z Fold 7 Because thenormally costs $1,999.99 with 256GB internal storage space and $2,119.99 in a top-of-the-line 512 gig variant, these discounts obviously don't bring those list prices down to the conventionally affordable territory.









But for what it offers, this thing is pretty reasonably priced at the time of this writing, rocking an impressive 8-inch primary AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and an... equally impressive 6.5-inch AMOLED 2X cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as a 200MP primary rear-facing camera.



