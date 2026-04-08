You don't want to ignore Amazon's latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal and miss the chance to save $420!
Probably the best foldable phone in the world is on sale at very hard-to-beat discounts on Amazon for a presumably limited time.
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That's a very thin profile for such an ultra-powerful foldable device. | Image by PhoneArena
With the mid-range Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G priced higher than their predecessors at launch due to rising industry-wide memory chip costs and a number of premium Samsung handsets recently made more expensive in the company's homeland for the same reason, you may have thought discounts on products like the Galaxy S26 series, Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 would become harder to find this spring.
But while that's clearly not entirely wrong, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is currently marked down by a cool $200 with no strings attached, the S26 family can be had at outright discounts of between $100 and $200, and now the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is on sale for up to 420 bucks less than usual.
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This very enticing new deal actually doesn't come directly from Samsung, but rather Amazon, and the max $420 discount is only good for a 512GB storage variant of probably the best foldable phone in the world right now in a single Jet Black colorway.
That strongly suggests that you don't have a lot of time to maximize your savings on the summer 2025-released book-style powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under its hood, and the same goes for the phone's $400 price cut in an entry-level 256 gig configuration and the same single Jet Black hue.
Because the Z Fold 7 normally costs $1,999.99 with 256GB internal storage space and $2,119.99 in a top-of-the-line 512 gig variant, these discounts obviously don't bring those list prices down to the conventionally affordable territory.
So... much... screen real estate. | Image by PhoneArena
But for what it offers, this thing is pretty reasonably priced at the time of this writing, rocking an impressive 8-inch primary AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and an... equally impressive 6.5-inch AMOLED 2X cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as a 200MP primary rear-facing camera.
And yes, we all know that an even better Galaxy Z Fold 8 is only a few months away from a commercial debut (alongside a Galaxy Z Flip 8 and an all-new Galaxy Wide Fold), but no one can guarantee the Z Fold 7's sequel will start at "only" $1,999.99, let alone that it will receive these types of discounts within months of its release.
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