Galaxy S26 Ultra just hit its best price yet, and you don’t even need a trade-in
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Galaxy S26 Ultra held in hand. | Image by PhoneArena
While I really love the Galaxy S25 Ultra, its successor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is all the rage now. I’m willing to bet it’s on the shopping list of every Sammy fanboy, like yours truly.
Albeit absolutely astonishing, it’s Samsung’s all-new fancy top-of-the-line phone, which means you’ll have to give an arm and a leg—and probably both kidneys—to get one. Yep, with a starting price of an eye-watering $1,300, it’s definitely a tough pill to swallow. Fortunately, you won’t have to spend that much, as long as you get your Galaxy S26 Ultra with this deal.
Right now, the official Samsung store lets you save $200 on this powerhouse, which means you can get one for as low as $1,099.99. No trade-in is required. All you have to do is select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing to see the discount.
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However, Samsung being Samsung, the biggest savings come with trading in an eligible device. If you have a phone you don’t need anymore, you can trade it in with the tech giant to slash up to a whopping $720. All that means you could score Sammy’s all-new flagship phone for just $579.99 if you get the maximum trade-in value and opt for the 256GB model.
What I love about the Galaxy S Ultra models is that they are exceptionally easy to recommend. Yes, they aren’t budget-friendly, but the only way you can go wrong with one of those is if you’re an Apple user, as they won’t play as nice with your iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch—especially the Apple Watch—as an iPhone 17 Pro Max would.
Boasting the insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the Galaxy S26 Ultra can tackle absolutely anything. Meanwhile, its stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution will let you enjoy videos in breathtaking quality. Not to mention the fancy Privacy Display features, which dims your screen so no one can see personal stuff like your bank account balance when you’re in public places.
Factor in the 200MP main camera on board, which will let you capture sunsets—and sunrises if you are part of the 5 AM Club—exactly as you remember them, and you get a phone that’s worth every penny. So, don’t wait—save on a brand-new Galaxy S26 Ultra with this deal today!
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