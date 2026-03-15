Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold specs show marginal upgrades over Galaxy Z Fold 7
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold will have to mostly rely on its wide-folding design for novelty, as the hardware isn't anything we haven't seen before.
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The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Wide Fold. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is working on a Galaxy Z Wide Fold — tentative name — to directly take on Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone. A new report has surfaced that provides a little more detail about the hardware that we can expect to see powering this phone, and it’s a pretty marginal upgrade as anticipated.
According to the report (translated source), the Galaxy Z Wide Fold will come with a display that measures 7.6 inches across. Though slightly smaller than the eight-inch display on the Galaxy Fold 7, the wide-folding design will provide a very different experience. The phone, when unfolded, will make for a tablet-like experience, just like the foldable iPhone.
Perhaps the only disappointing aspect of the otherwise excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 was its battery capacity of 4,400 mAh, which is exactly the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Unfortunately, despite opting for a dual-cell configuration, Samsung is not going to cross the 5,000 mAh barrier with the Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
We now know how apps will work on the foldable iPhone and how iOS will be redesigned for it too. Apple is betting on selling the foldable iPhone with the promise of a more iPad-like experience, while Samsung is betting on Apple’s unorthodox approach to foldables catching on, unlike the iPhone Air.
Galaxy Z Wide Fold processor and display
According to the report (translated source), the Galaxy Z Wide Fold will come with a display that measures 7.6 inches across. Though slightly smaller than the eight-inch display on the Galaxy Fold 7, the wide-folding design will provide a very different experience. The phone, when unfolded, will make for a tablet-like experience, just like the foldable iPhone.
As expected, the phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 like the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, this still isn’t set in stone, and we might see Samsung use its 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset instead.
Slightly bigger battery than the Fold 7
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold might at least have a less visible crease. | Image by PhoneArena
Perhaps the only disappointing aspect of the otherwise excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 was its battery capacity of 4,400 mAh, which is exactly the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Unfortunately, despite opting for a dual-cell configuration, Samsung is not going to cross the 5,000 mAh barrier with the Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
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The phone will apparently have a combined battery capacity of around 4,800 mAh, less than the 5,600 mAh of the Galaxy Z TriFold, and much less than Chinese foldables. Samsung’s phone will most likely still be able to achieve “all-day battery life” but there isn’t anything particularly special about the battery here.
What specification would you have liked to see on the Galaxy Z Wide Fold?
It’s a very experimental phone
We now know how apps will work on the foldable iPhone and how iOS will be redesigned for it too. Apple is betting on selling the foldable iPhone with the promise of a more iPad-like experience, while Samsung is betting on Apple’s unorthodox approach to foldables catching on, unlike the iPhone Air.
If the foldable iPhone doesn’t sell as expected, then the Galaxy Z Wide Fold will suffer too, just like the Galaxy S25 Edge did. This is pretty much a gamble, and I was hoping that Samsung would finally use bigger batteries now that it has already done that once with the TriFold. But I guess we’re going to have to keep waiting for now.
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