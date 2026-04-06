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Rare bargain makes the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a dream for flip phone fans

Don't miss this chance to save big on Samsung's best flip option.

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Galaxy Z Flip 7 being held closed by a person.
Don't miss this rare discount and save now. | Image by PhoneArena

It's been almost two months since Samsung's best flip phone was on sale. But now, Amazon is launching a $201 discount on select Galaxy Z Flip 7 color options, making the flagship device a much easier choice. 

Galaxy Z Flip 7: save $201 at Amazon

$201 off (18%)
Amazon's limited-time sale brings the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to a lower price for the first time in months. Right now, the handset is available for $201 off its original price, making it a much more affordable pick. The device is only going for 18% off in select color variants, so keep that in mind.
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Although I expected the e-commerce giant to slash prices for the device during the Amazon Spring Sale, this didn't happen. At the time, users could only save at the Samsung Store with an eligible device trade-in. 

With its edge-to-edge 4.1-inch cover display, this Samsung phone is a major step forward from its predecessor. The main screen has also grown and is now 6.9 inches, up from 6.7 inches on the previous generation. 

Both displays feature AMOLED technology and high brightness levels, delivering a true high-end viewing experience. But this isn't the only highlight here. 

Samsung has equipped its flip device with an Exynos 2500 chip, the same one reportedly coming to the Galaxy S26 FE. Although this SoC can't rival the latest flagship-grade Qualcomm chip, it handles daily tasks and light multitasking without any hiccups. 

The South Korean tech giant didn't introduce any changes on the camera front. That means the device features a 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide sensor. 

And yet, photos taken with it are much sharper. As camera samples in our Galaxy Z Flip 7 review show, the device delivers better zoom quality than its predecessor, and it also captures more lifelike colors.

The Android phone was launched with One UI 8.0, but it has received a One UI 8.5 Beta update in March 2026. Plus, with seven years of promised updates, the smartphone will stay reliable for years to come. 

Bottom line: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is easily the most polished Samsung flip option yet. While it's usually rather pricey, listed at about $1,100 for the 256GB configuration, this $201 discount makes it way harder to ignore.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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