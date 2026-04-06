Rare bargain makes the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a dream for flip phone fans
Don't miss this chance to save big on Samsung's best flip option.
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Don't miss this rare discount and save now. | Image by PhoneArena
It's been almost two months since Samsung's best flip phone was on sale. But now, Amazon is launching a $201 discount on select Galaxy Z Flip 7 color options, making the flagship device a much easier choice.
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Although I expected the e-commerce giant to slash prices for the device during the Amazon Spring Sale, this didn't happen. At the time, users could only save at the Samsung Store with an eligible device trade-in.
With its edge-to-edge 4.1-inch cover display, this Samsung phone is a major step forward from its predecessor. The main screen has also grown and is now 6.9 inches, up from 6.7 inches on the previous generation.
Both displays feature AMOLED technology and high brightness levels, delivering a true high-end viewing experience. But this isn't the only highlight here.
Samsung has equipped its flip device with an Exynos 2500 chip, the same one reportedly coming to the Galaxy S26 FE. Although this SoC can't rival the latest flagship-grade Qualcomm chip, it handles daily tasks and light multitasking without any hiccups.
The South Korean tech giant didn't introduce any changes on the camera front. That means the device features a 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide sensor.
And yet, photos taken with it are much sharper. As camera samples in our Galaxy Z Flip 7 review show, the device delivers better zoom quality than its predecessor, and it also captures more lifelike colors.
The Android phone was launched with One UI 8.0, but it has received a One UI 8.5 Beta update in March 2026. Plus, with seven years of promised updates, the smartphone will stay reliable for years to come.
Bottom line: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is easily the most polished Samsung flip option yet. While it's usually rather pricey, listed at about $1,100 for the 256GB configuration, this $201 discount makes it way harder to ignore.
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