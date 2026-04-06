Samsung and Amazon are selling the cheapest Galaxy S26 at its first 'serious' discount









For many prospective For many prospective Galaxy S26 buyers, this is likely to look like a much more attractive offer, reducing their upfront spending rather than helping them save on other items they may or may not need at a later point in time. Because the 6.3-inch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powerhouse normally costs $899.99 and up, the new (and completely unprecedented) deal doesn't make the device conventionally affordable, but it does make it pretty hard to turn down for fans of compact smartphones with super-premium specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S26 $799 99 $899 99 $100 off (11%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S26 $100 off (11%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Black Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S26 $999 99 $1099 99 $100 off (9%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S26 $100 off (9%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





S26 The $100 discount applies to both the entry-levelvariant with 256GB storage and a 512GB configuration that would otherwise set you back $1,099.99, although if you want to have complete freedom of choice as far as colorways are concerned, you'll need to purchase the phone directly from Samsung 's official US e-store instead of Amazon.





That's because the e-commerce giant is curiously only selling the Galaxy S26 at $100 off its list price in a black paint job with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room (at least for the time being) and in black, sky blue, and white hues in a 512GB variant.









S26 model, and although the larger and objectively better To be perfectly clear, you don't have to trade anything in or jump through hoops of any sort to save $100 on your preferredmodel, and although the larger and objectively better Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently marked down by a heftier 200 bucks , I'm sure at least some of you will opt for the big guy's little brother for fairly obvious reasons.





No, a smaller screen is not necessarily a flaw (especially when it comes with top-notch 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels), and for a relatively compact device with a razor-thin 7.2mm profile, the Galaxy S26 packs a more than respectable 4,300mAh battery with... not-that-impressive 25W charging support.

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