Samsung and Amazon are selling the cheapest Galaxy S26 at its first 'serious' discount
The most compact and affordable member of the new Galaxy S26 family is finally marked down by a cool $100 with no strings.
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Can you resist the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 at this unprecedented discount? | Image by PhoneArena
What's better than a $100 Amazon gift card included in the regular price of one of the best Android phones money can buy right now? How about an outright $100 discount on the same ultra-high-end handset with no special requirements and no strings attached?
For many prospective Galaxy S26 buyers, this is likely to look like a much more attractive offer, reducing their upfront spending rather than helping them save on other items they may or may not need at a later point in time. Because the 6.3-inch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powerhouse normally costs $899.99 and up, the new (and completely unprecedented) deal doesn't make the device conventionally affordable, but it does make it pretty hard to turn down for fans of compact smartphones with super-premium specifications.
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The $100 discount applies to both the entry-level S26 variant with 256GB storage and a 512GB configuration that would otherwise set you back $1,099.99, although if you want to have complete freedom of choice as far as colorways are concerned, you'll need to purchase the phone directly from Samsung's official US e-store instead of Amazon.
That's because the e-commerce giant is curiously only selling the Galaxy S26 at $100 off its list price in a black paint job with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room (at least for the time being) and in black, sky blue, and white hues in a 512GB variant.
That's not the largest screen on a high-end Android phone right now, but it is a very nice screen. | Image by PhoneArena
To be perfectly clear, you don't have to trade anything in or jump through hoops of any sort to save $100 on your preferred S26 model, and although the larger and objectively better Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently marked down by a heftier 200 bucks, I'm sure at least some of you will opt for the big guy's little brother for fairly obvious reasons.
No, a smaller screen is not necessarily a flaw (especially when it comes with top-notch 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels), and for a relatively compact device with a razor-thin 7.2mm profile, the Galaxy S26 packs a more than respectable 4,300mAh battery with... not-that-impressive 25W charging support.
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