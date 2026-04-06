Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung and Amazon are selling the cheapest Galaxy S26 at its first 'serious' discount

The most compact and affordable member of the new Galaxy S26 family is finally marked down by a cool $100 with no strings.

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Samsung Galaxy S26
Can you resist the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 at this unprecedented discount? | Image by PhoneArena

What's better than a $100 Amazon gift card included in the regular price of one of the best Android phones money can buy right now? How about an outright $100 discount on the same ultra-high-end handset with no special requirements and no strings attached?

For many prospective Galaxy S26 buyers, this is likely to look like a much more attractive offer, reducing their upfront spending rather than helping them save on other items they may or may not need at a later point in time. Because the 6.3-inch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powerhouse normally costs $899.99 and up, the new (and completely unprecedented) deal doesn't make the device conventionally affordable, but it does make it pretty hard to turn down for fans of compact smartphones with super-premium specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S26

$799 99
$899 99
$100 off (11%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26

$100 off (11%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Black Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26

$999 99
$1099 99
$100 off (9%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26

$100 off (9%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

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The $100 discount applies to both the entry-level S26 variant with 256GB storage and a 512GB configuration that would otherwise set you back $1,099.99, although if you want to have complete freedom of choice as far as colorways are concerned, you'll need to purchase the phone directly from Samsung's official US e-store instead of Amazon.

That's because the e-commerce giant is curiously only selling the Galaxy S26 at $100 off its list price in a black paint job with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room (at least for the time being) and in black, sky blue, and white hues in a 512GB variant.


To be perfectly clear, you don't have to trade anything in or jump through hoops of any sort to save $100 on your preferred S26 model, and although the larger and objectively better Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently marked down by a heftier 200 bucks, I'm sure at least some of you will opt for the big guy's little brother for fairly obvious reasons.

No, a smaller screen is not necessarily a flaw (especially when it comes with top-notch 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels), and for a relatively compact device with a razor-thin 7.2mm profile, the Galaxy S26 packs a more than respectable 4,300mAh battery with... not-that-impressive 25W charging support.

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$5 off (20%)
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

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