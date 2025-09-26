Images show why Galaxy TriFold might be worth its rumored $3,000 price tag
The Galaxy TriFold will feel more like a tablet than a phone.
A TriFold concept shown off by Samsung at CES 2025. | Image Credit - CNET
Samsung plans to launch a triple-folding smartphone this year. A series of animations posted online shows us how the device, which might be called the Galaxy TriFold, will differ from the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The Galaxy TriFold will fold in two places, so it will feel like the device has three displays, hence the name. Although Samsung has shown off various tri-fold concepts over the years, we don't know what the device will look like. No renders have leaked so far, even though the device is expected to be here within the next three months. What we have seen, though, are animations, with new ones added to the corpus today.
Posted by @TechHighest — a source of similar leaks — in collaboration with X user @evowizz, the short videos give us a fair idea of what to expect from the first tri-folding phone from Samsung.
In the unfolded state, the phone will behave like a conventional phone. Apps launched on the outer screen will continue running on the main screen when the device is fully unfurled. You will be able to use multiple apps at the same time and reposition them as you like.
A lot of the Galaxy TriFold's features will be like those of the Fold 7. | Image Credit - @TechHighest and @evowizz on X
Using AI features might be more fun on the device. One clip demonstrates that Galaxy AI will take up nearly half of the screen space when summoned inside Samsung’s Internet app. Of course, you will have the option of having it behave like a floating window, but even without that, the Internet app won't feel smushed.
Galaxy AI on the Samsung Galaxy TriFold. | Image Credit - @TechHighest and @evowizz on X
When on a call with the phone unfolded, the Calls app transforms into a floating window, allowing you to accomplish other tasks while you are having a conversation.
The Calls app will appear as a floating window when the TriFold is fully unfolded. | Image Credit - @TechHighest and @evowizz on X
Like Samsung's foldable phones, the TriFold will also let you mirror the outer screen's layout on the inner display.
In the portrait mode, the TriFold will look more like a Samsung tablet than a Galaxy Z foldable device.
The TriFold will feel more like a tablet than a smartphone. | Image Credit - @TechHighest and @evowizz on X
It looks like the phone's telephoto camera will let you zoom all the way to 100x. Samsung will likely use AI to achieve this long-range zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn't have this functionality, despite having the same telephoto camera that the TriFold will likely be equipped with.
The Samsung Galaxy TriFold may offer 100x digital zoom. | Image Credit - @TechHighest and @evowizz on X
DeX will, of course, also be supported, letting you enjoy a desktop-like experience. The Fold 7 is already an excellent device for multitasking, but the TriFold's larger screen will likely push the envelope on productivity.
DeX on the Galaxy TriFold. | Image Credit - @TechHighest and @evowizz on X
Per earlier rumors, the phone will also let you use the main camera array for front-facing photos. The side panels will reportedly fold inward on top of the middle portion of the screen. Combined, the three panels will make up a 10-inch screen.
The Galaxy TriFold will reportedly cost around $3,000 and will likely also be sold in the US. It's going to be the biggest shakeup in Samsung's smartphone lineup since the introduction of its first foldable phone in 2019.
Triple-folding phones are the next evolutionary step in smartphone form factors. Although the TriFold will likely be excruciatingly expensive, its superior multitasking capabilities might justify that.
