Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Images show why Galaxy TriFold might be worth its rumored $3,000 price tag

The Galaxy TriFold will feel more like a tablet than a phone.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy TriFold UI
A TriFold concept shown off by Samsung at CES 2025. | Image Credit - CNET

Samsung plans to launch a triple-folding smartphone this year. A series of animations posted online shows us how the device, which might be called the Galaxy TriFold, will differ from the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Galaxy TriFold will fold in two places, so it will feel like the device has three displays, hence the name. Although Samsung has shown off various tri-fold concepts over the years, we don't know what the device will look like. No renders have leaked so far, even though the device is expected to be here within the next three months. What we have seen, though, are animations, with new ones added to the corpus today.

Posted by @TechHighest — a source of similar leaks — in collaboration with X user @evowizz, the short videos give us a fair idea of what to expect from the first tri-folding phone from Samsung.



In the unfolded state, the phone will behave like a conventional phone. Apps launched  on the outer screen will continue running on the main screen when the device is fully unfurled. You will be able to use multiple apps at the same time and reposition them as you like. 



Using AI features might be more fun on the device. One clip demonstrates that Galaxy AI will take up nearly half of the screen space when summoned inside Samsung’s Internet app. Of course, you will have the option of having it behave like a floating window, but even without that, the Internet app won't feel smushed.



When on a call with the phone unfolded, the Calls app transforms into a floating window, allowing you to accomplish other tasks while you are having a conversation.



Like Samsung's foldable phones, the TriFold will also let you mirror the outer screen's layout on the inner display.

In the portrait mode, the TriFold will look more like a Samsung tablet than a Galaxy Z foldable device.

 

Do you think the TriFold will offer a superior multi-tasking experience to the Fold 7?

Vote View Result
 

It looks like the phone's telephoto camera will let you zoom all the way to 100x. Samsung will likely use AI to achieve this long-range zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn't have this functionality, despite having the same telephoto camera that the TriFold will likely be equipped with.

Recommended Stories

 

DeX will, of course, also be supported, letting you enjoy a desktop-like experience. The Fold 7 is already an excellent device for multitasking, but the TriFold's larger screen will likely push the envelope on productivity.



Per earlier rumors, the phone will also let you use the main camera array for front-facing photos. The side panels will reportedly fold inward on top of the middle portion of the screen. Combined, the three panels will make up a 10-inch screen.

The Galaxy TriFold will reportedly cost around $3,000 and will likely also be sold in the US. It's going to be the biggest shakeup in Samsung's smartphone lineup since the introduction of its first foldable phone in 2019.

Triple-folding phones are the next evolutionary step in smartphone form factors. Although the TriFold will likely be excruciatingly expensive, its superior multitasking capabilities might justify that.

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Cameras are dead money: watch the Galaxy S25 Ultra flex and win

by Sebastian Pier • 1

Google just gave Pixel Buds Pro 2 the upgrade everyone was waiting for

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless