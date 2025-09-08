Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung executive confirms release window for its ambitious trifold phone

It's almost ready for launch, but you might want to hold off on buying one right away.

Samsung
Image of the Huawei Mate XT
Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT.

Samsung’s tri-fold phone is almost ready for prime time, according to the company's mobile chief. It’s set to launch by the end of this year, but getting your hands on one might be trickier than you think.

Samsung's tri-fold is officially on the horizon

Just when you thought Samsung’s hardware lineup for the year was set, the company reminds us it still has a few tricks up its sleeve. Beyond the rumored XR headset, the long-awaited tri-fold phone is something we’ve been tracking for a while, and now we finally have a clearer picture of its arrival.

Speaking to the media at IFA in Berlin, Samsung's head of mobile, TM Roh, confirmed that the development of this ambitious new device is in the "final stage." He went on to say that the company plans to release it "by the end of this year." While there’s no specific date, that gives us a three-month window. Don’t expect a global launch, however. All signs point to this first-generation device, possibly called the Galaxy Z TriFold, being a limited release in select markets to test the waters before a wider launch next year.

Another new form factor enters the chat


So, why does another foldable matter? Well, it’s all about pushing the envelope. The foldable market has largely settled into two camps: the book-style Fold and the clamshell Flip. Samsung is looking to join the next big category before competitors like Huawei — which has already released the second version of their trifold device — completely monopolizes the market for this type of device. This is Samsung trying to catch up and possibly lead in this category.

But let's be real, this device isn't for everyone. With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 already pushing the $2,000 mark, this tri-fold will almost certainly cost more, making it one of the most expensive phones on the market. This is purely for the early adopters and tech enthusiasts who want a glimpse of the future and have the cash to pay for it. The first generation of any new form factor is always a bit of a mess—expensive, a little clunky, and full of software quirks. This will be no different.

Are you interested in a trifold device from Samsung or another OEM?

Vote View Result


Should you be saving up for this thing?

Personally, I’m both excited and skeptical. The idea of a phone that unfolds into a massive, almost square tablet screen is incredibly appealing for productivity. But the practical realities give me pause. How heavy and thick will it be? How will the software manage three separate screen panels seamlessly? And that price tag is going to be a major hurdle for just about everyone.

Honestly, it’s hard to recommend anyone actually buy this first version. Although we probably won't be privy to easily pick it up from a carrier or an electronics store here in the United States, I think that for those that will have access to it, it will likely feel more like a prototype than a polished product ready for the masses. While I can’t wait to see it in person and get some hands on time with it, I think it will most likely be the kind of device you admire from afar while waiting for the second or third generation to work out the kinks. I'm sure it will be a fascinating piece of tech, though, but probably not as practical in its first generation.



