Hold up! Samsung's tri-fold phone is no longer a rumor – it's happening

Samsung didn't go into detail about this intriguing device, only reportedly briefly referring to it as "multi-fold," but the confirmation was right there on the big screen. The mention of the tri-fold phone came up while the company discussed its XR ambitions, which include the new headset, codenamed Project Moohan , developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Samsung also shared its intention to work on smart glasses.Overall, I think it was inevitable for Samsung to add a tri (or multi)-folding phone to its foldable lineup, especially after Huawei beat them to the punch with one. However, as I mentioned above, Samsung kept quiet on specifics for its tri-folding phone. Still, if the rumors are true , this device could feature a tri-folding display that unfolds to somewhere between 9.9 and 10 inches – essentially putting it in tablet territory.Word on the street suggests we might see this new gadget launch as soon as this year , possibly alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 , expected this summer.The idea of a tri-fold phone might seem a bit out there or premature to some, especially since foldable phones still have their flaws, like noticeable creases. But let's be real, they've already shown their value as productivity powerhouses. Throwing in an extra display would only add to their appeal, giving users more screen space to play with and making them an even better option for anyone thinking of swapping out their Android tablet for something more flexible.