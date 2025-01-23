Hold up! Samsung's tri-fold phone is no longer a rumor – it's happening
Galaxy Z Fold 6 on top of Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung's latest Unpacked event didn't just reveal the new Galaxy S25 series – it threw in a couple of surprises, too. First up, we got the official confirmation of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was previously referred to as the Galaxy S25 Slim. This adds a fourth variant to the lineup, set to launch later this year. Oh, and there was also a teaser for an upcoming tri-fold smartphone!
Samsung's display division had already showcased a few tri-fold concept prototypes at CES 2025, so it was clear the company was exploring the idea. However, this marks the first time Samsung has officially confirmed that a tri-folding phone is in the plans.
At the event unveiling the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung shared a quick glimpse of its product roadmap. Among the highlights was a tri-folding phone similar to Huawei's Mate XT, which launched back in 2024.
A tri-folding phone is in Samsung's plans. | Image credit – SamMobile
Samsung didn't go into detail about this intriguing device, only reportedly briefly referring to it as "multi-fold," but the confirmation was right there on the big screen. The mention of the tri-fold phone came up while the company discussed its XR ambitions, which include the new headset, codenamed Project Moohan, developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Samsung also shared its intention to work on smart glasses.
Overall, I think it was inevitable for Samsung to add a tri (or multi)-folding phone to its foldable lineup, especially after Huawei beat them to the punch with one. However, as I mentioned above, Samsung kept quiet on specifics for its tri-folding phone. Still, if the rumors are true, this device could feature a tri-folding display that unfolds to somewhere between 9.9 and 10 inches – essentially putting it in tablet territory.
Word on the street suggests we might see this new gadget launch as soon as this year, possibly alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, expected this summer.
The idea of a tri-fold phone might seem a bit out there or premature to some, especially since foldable phones still have their flaws, like noticeable creases. But let's be real, they've already shown their value as productivity powerhouses. Throwing in an extra display would only add to their appeal, giving users more screen space to play with and making them an even better option for anyone thinking of swapping out their Android tablet for something more flexible.
