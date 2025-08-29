Leaked images show Samsung is going in a different direction for its upcoming tri-fold





This isn’t the first time we have seen this concept. Samsung itself (at least the Samsung Display division) has showcased a new version of the Flex G, upon which this tri-fold is said to be based. This was shown at MWC 2025 earlier this year with a prototype means to show this capability.

"G" Fold concept shown at MWC2025 earlier this year. | Image credit — NotebookCheck





So, why does this matter? It's all about the screen. By folding completely inward, Samsung is protecting that huge, flexible main display from the horrors of daily life—keys, coins, you name it. This is a totally different playbook than Huawei's. Their Z-fold design is clever because it uses a single screen for everything, but it also means a third of that delicate foldable display is always facing the outside world. That's a recipe for scratches and a bit of a nerve-wracking situation for such an expensive gadget.



