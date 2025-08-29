Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Leaked images show Samsung is going in a different direction for its upcoming tri-fold

New animations show the upcoming foldable closes in a safer way than competing Z-shaped designs.

Samsung
Screenshot from leaked folding illustration
For a while now, we've known Samsung was cooking up a tri-fold phone—a device with three screens that unfolds into a massive tablet. However, the big question has been how it would fold. Would it be like Huawei's Mate XT, which folds in a Z-shape, leaving one screen always exposed? Well, thanks to a new leak, we now have a more definitive answer, and it looks like Samsung is playing it safe.

The leak, which came in the form of some animations dug up by @TechHighest on X, likely from an upcoming software build, show the placement for things like NFC and wireless charging (on the back, no surprise there). But the interesting part is watching it close. The Galaxy TriFold, as it's being called unofficially, folds inward like a letter. The left panel folds over the middle one, and then both fold over the right panel. Think of it as a "G-fold."

Samsung Trifold leaked folding animation
Animation of how Samsung’s tri-fold will close. | Image credit — @TechHighest


This isn’t the first time we have seen this concept. Samsung itself (at least the Samsung Display division) has showcased a new version of the Flex G, upon which this tri-fold is said to be based. This was shown at MWC 2025 earlier this year with a prototype means to show this capability.

"G" Fold concept shown at MWC2025 earlier this year. | Image credit — NotebookCheck

So, why does this matter? It's all about the screen. By folding completely inward, Samsung is protecting that huge, flexible main display from the horrors of daily life—keys, coins, you name it. This is a totally different playbook than Huawei's. Their Z-fold design is clever because it uses a single screen for everything, but it also means a third of that delicate foldable display is always facing the outside world. That's a recipe for scratches and a bit of a nerve-wracking situation for such an expensive gadget.

Do you think that Samsung is making a smart move by having the tri-fold screen(s) fold inwards to protect them?

Vote View Result


It seems to me that Samsung is making the smart, if slightly less elegant, choice here. They're prioritizing durability over a seamless one-screen design. The trade-off is that the tri-fold will need a completely separate screen on the outside to be used when it's closed, which likely adds to the device's thickness and complexity. Still, it's a decision that shows they've learned a lot about what makes a foldable practical for everyday users, not just tech enthusiasts.

