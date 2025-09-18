Samsung may launch its ambitious tri-fold smartphone in the US after all

Huawei Mate XT was the first tri-foldable smartphone. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

The device, which may be called Galaxy TriFold, will be released before the end of the year, with some rumors suggesting a premiere as early as October. That new report is the first time anyone has suggested that Samsung is thinking of a global launch instead of a limited release, which could serve as a test before a wider release at a later point.As a gadget nerd, I’m excited about the idea of making a brand-new form factor more widely available. Lately, some of the most innovative smartphone developments have been taking place in China, without reaching the American market.If Samsung actually launches its tri-fold in the US, that would be a pleasant surprise for many Americans. It could also help the form factor develop faster. After all, if it succeeds in arguably the most important market in the world, Samsung will have an incentive to keep improving it.