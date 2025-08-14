Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra spec sheet looks largely familiar... with two big exceptions





That screen size, for instance, is unlikely to be revised (either up or down), but interestingly enough, the same actually cannot be said about the battery capacity or overall product thickness, at least according to the That screen size, for instance, is unlikely to be revised (either up or down), but interestingly enough, the same actually cannot be said about the battery capacity or overall product thickness, at least according to the latest social media rumblings of an occasionally reliable tipster

Two of the following numbers are particularly notable (and surprising)





14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology;

3nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor;

12GB RAM + 256GB storage/ 12GB RAM + 512GB storage/ 16GB RAM + 1TB storage configurations;

One UI 8 software;

software; Four stereo speakers;

13 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system;

12MP single front-facing camera;

11,600mAh battery;

45W charging capabilities;

Wi-Fi 7;

Optional 5G connectivity;

eSIM;

5.1mm profile;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

Built-in S Pen;

Gemini;

Gray and silver color options.



delivers pretty solid running times between charges. That's with a battery size of "only" 11,200mAh, mind you, so the For a razor-thin iPad Pro alternative, the aforementioned Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra delivers pretty solid running times between charges. That's with a battery size of "only" 11,200mAh, mind you, so the Tab S11 Ultra is naturally likely to last even longer if that number will indeed jump to 11,600mAh.





While this 400mAh cell capacity upgrade has been rumored once or twice before, today is the first time we're hearing that the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could also shave 0.3mm off the already remarkably thin profile of its predecessor, which would be an absolutely monumental engineering feat.









What's the most impressive thing about the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra? That 5.1mm wasp waist The gargantuan battery The gargantuan screen The 3nm-based processor The reduced notch size Everything Nothing That 5.1mm wasp waist 0% The gargantuan battery 0% The gargantuan screen 50% The 3nm-based processor 0% The reduced notch size 0% Everything 50% Nothing 0%





Basically, that means it's certainly possible for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra to reduce the Tab S10 Ultra's thickness while keeping the screen size unchanged and expanding the battery capacity, but pulling all that off isn't going to be easy for Samsung and is definitely not etched in stone just yet.

Should you expect any other significant upgrades?





Well, one other change is pretty obvious... and totally unsurprising. The 4nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor inside the Tab S10 Ultra will surely be replaced with a newer, faster, and more energy-efficient Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC, which is naturally a good thing, but probably not as good as using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (like the OnePlus Pad 3, for instance).





A most unexpected downgrade, meanwhile, will see one of the Tab S10 Ultra's two 12MP front-facing cameras go away, although that might not be such a bad thing from a design standpoint. That's because the Tab S11 Ultra will vastly reduce the size of its predecessor's screen cutout (aka notch), thus looking more fashionable and "premium", as evidenced in the only (blurry) product image leaked by a reliable source so far



