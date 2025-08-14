Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra spec sheet looks largely familiar... with two big exceptions
Two key details and impressive potential upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are likely to catch your eye in this leaked Tab S11 Ultra list of features.
Even after releasing three very interesting foldable devices (including at least one massively successful model) in July, Samsung still has a few big product launches likely to take place by the end of this year. The biggest of the bunch (at least literally speaking) is without a doubt the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, which is widely expected to strongly resemble last year's 14.6-inch Tab S10 Ultra in many ways.
That screen size, for instance, is unlikely to be revised (either up or down), but interestingly enough, the same actually cannot be said about the battery capacity or overall product thickness, at least according to the latest social media rumblings of an occasionally reliable tipster.
Two of the following numbers are particularly notable (and surprising)
- 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology;
- 3nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor;
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage/ 12GB RAM + 512GB storage/ 16GB RAM + 1TB storage configurations;
- One UI 8 software;
- Four stereo speakers;
- 13 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system;
- 12MP single front-facing camera;
- 11,600mAh battery;
- 45W charging capabilities;
- Wi-Fi 7;
- Optional 5G connectivity;
- eSIM;
- 5.1mm profile;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- Built-in S Pen;
- Gemini;
- Gray and silver color options.
For a razor-thin iPad Pro alternative, the aforementioned Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra delivers pretty solid running times between charges. That's with a battery size of "only" 11,200mAh, mind you, so the Tab S11 Ultra is naturally likely to last even longer if that number will indeed jump to 11,600mAh.
This blurry Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra image is clear enough to reveal a new notch. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
While this 400mAh cell capacity upgrade has been rumored once or twice before, today is the first time we're hearing that the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could also shave 0.3mm off the already remarkably thin profile of its predecessor, which would be an absolutely monumental engineering feat.
Coincidentally (or not), Apple's M4-powered iPad Pro 13 (2024) giant comes with the exact same 5.1mm waist while barely packing a 10,290mAh battery. The 2024-released iPad Pro 11, meanwhile, is a bit thicker, at 5.3mm, and something like the OnePlus Pad 3 pairs a 6mm profile with a gargantuan 12,140mAh juicer.
Basically, that means it's certainly possible for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra to reduce the Tab S10 Ultra's thickness while keeping the screen size unchanged and expanding the battery capacity, but pulling all that off isn't going to be easy for Samsung and is definitely not etched in stone just yet.
Should you expect any other significant upgrades?
Well, one other change is pretty obvious... and totally unsurprising. The 4nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor inside the Tab S10 Ultra will surely be replaced with a newer, faster, and more energy-efficient Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC, which is naturally a good thing, but probably not as good as using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (like the OnePlus Pad 3, for instance).
A most unexpected downgrade, meanwhile, will see one of the Tab S10 Ultra's two 12MP front-facing cameras go away, although that might not be such a bad thing from a design standpoint. That's because the Tab S11 Ultra will vastly reduce the size of its predecessor's screen cutout (aka notch), thus looking more fashionable and "premium", as evidenced in the only (blurry) product image leaked by a reliable source so far.
The Tab S10 Ultra's massive screen size will almost certainly not be revised (either up or down). | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The absence of more leaked imagery strongly suggests that the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (and the "vanilla" Tab S11) will not be formally unveiled alongside the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in early September, and the Galaxy S25 FE handset could also come out before Samsung's next-gen iPad Pro rivals.
Unsurprisingly, the Tab S11 Ultra is expected to cost as much as the Tab S10 Ultra and not a penny more, likely starting at $1,200 in the US... when it eventually goes on sale.
