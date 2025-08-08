



Behold the complete Galaxy Tab S11 specs





11-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution;

128, 256, and 512GB storage options;

12GB RAM;

MediaTek MT6991 processor;

13MP rear-facing camera;

12MP front-facing camera;

Quad speaker system;

8,400mAh battery;

45W charging technology;

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, optional 5G connectivity;

S Pen included;

253.8 x 165.3 x 5.5mm dimensions;

482 grams weight;

Gray and silver color options;

€899 - Wi-Fi-only variant with 128GB storage;

€959 - 256GB storage variant;

€1,079 - 512GB storage;

€1,049 - 5G variant with 128GB storage;

€1,109 - Wi-Fi + 5G+ 256GB storage.

Some of these details were already known and some were fairly easy to guess, but it's sure nice to have them all in one place a good few weeks ahead of a possible early September release.





Yes, the Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, and Tab S10 Lite are all expected (but not quite guaranteed yet) to see daylight in about a month, both on the old continent and in markets like the US.





In European countries like Germany and Spain, the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S11 is tipped to cost the rough equivalent of $1,050 in an entry-level configuration, although naturally, stateside pricing is unlikely to start higher than $900.





Galaxy Tab S10 , this year's Tab S11 will strongly resemble the 2023-released Because there's no such device as a, this year's Tab S11 will strongly resemble the 2023-released Galaxy Tab S9 , keeping the screen size, screen resolution, battery capacity, charging speeds, cameras, and speaker system unchanged while obviously packing a newer and faster processor, as well as more RAM across the board.

This is the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in all its glory





14.6-inch AMOLED screen with 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

12 and 16GB RAM options;

MediaTek MT6991 processor;

13MP rear-facing camera;

12MP front-facing camera;

Quad speaker system;

11,600mAh battery;

45W charging capabilities;

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, optional 5G;

S Pen included;

326.7 x 208.3 x 5.5mm dimensions;

692 grams weight;

Gray and silver colorways;

€1,339 - Wi-Fi + 12GB RAM + 256GB storage;

€1,459 - Wi-Fi + 12GB + 512GB;

€1,759 - Wi-Fi + 16GB + 1TB;

€1,489 - Wi-Fi + 5G + 12GB + 256GB;

€1,609 - Wi-Fi + 5G + 12GB + 512GB.

I'm not sure how Samsung is going to do it, but the Tab S11 Ultra will apparently (slightly) improve the battery capacity of its predecessor without increasing the screen size, overall thickness, or weight of the 14.6-inch package.

Meanwhile, the total number of cameras is expected to go down from four on the Tab S10 Ultra to only two here, which is probably a very smart cost-cutting measure given that... no one really uses the cameras of such a gargantuan tablet anyway. At least not for very sophisticated tasks.

Once again, the European price points sound high, but I believe the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is likely to cost just as much as the Tab S10 Ultra in the US and not a penny more. Do not overlook the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite!





10.9-inch display with 2112 x 1320 pixel resolution;

128 and 256GB storage configurations;

6 and 8GB RAM options;

Exynos 1380 processor;

8MP rear-facing camera;

5MP front-facing camera;

8,000mAh battery;

25W charging support;

Two speakers;

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G;

S Pen included;

254.3 x 165.8 x 6.6mm dimensions;

524 grams weight;

Gray, silver, and red paint jobs;

€399 - Wi-Fi + 6GB RAM + 128GB storage;

€469 - Wi-Fi + 8GB + 256GB;

€459 - Wi-Fi + 5G + 6GB + 128GB;

€529 - Wi-Fi + 5G + 8GB + 256GB.











Said reasons include a lower-res screen, humbler chipset, lower entry-level RAM count, less capable cameras, slower charging, and last but not least, a lower starting price rumored for the old continent.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE, in case you're wondering, typically costs €579 and up in countries like Spain, which makes me confident that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will start at no more than $350 in the US, thus rivaling TheFE, in case you're wondering, typically costs €579 and up in countries like Spain, which makes me confident that theLite will start at no more than $350 in the US, thus rivaling Apple's latest "standard" iPad in terms of value for your money.