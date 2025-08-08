$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, and Tab S10 Lite

There are basically no unanswered questions around Samsung's three impending Android tablets after this huge new leak from France.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Tablets Galaxy Tab
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
In addition to a new Fan Edition handset (that's likely to look a lot like the previous FE powerhouse) and a first-of-a-kind tri-fold device many of you will probably not be able to buy, we've known for a while now that Samsung is preparing to release at least two upgraded tablets this fall.

The Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra essentially hold zero secrets after a huge new report from a generally trustworthy source over in France (translated here), and with the two high-end giants, the cover of the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has also been totally blown today.

Behold the complete Galaxy Tab S11 specs


  • 11-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution;
  • 128, 256, and 512GB storage options;
  • 12GB RAM;
  • MediaTek MT6991 processor;
  • 13MP rear-facing camera;
  • 12MP front-facing camera;
  • Quad speaker system;
  • 8,400mAh battery;
  • 45W charging technology;
  • Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, optional 5G connectivity;
  • S Pen included;
  • 253.8 x 165.3 x 5.5mm dimensions;
  • 482 grams weight;
  • Gray and silver color options;
  • €899 - Wi-Fi-only variant with 128GB storage;
  • €959 - 256GB storage variant;
  • €1,079 - 512GB storage;
  • €1,049 - 5G variant with 128GB storage;
  • €1,109 - Wi-Fi + 5G+ 256GB storage.

Some of these details were already known and some were fairly easy to guess, but it's sure nice to have them all in one place a good few weeks ahead of a possible early September release.


Yes, the Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, and Tab S10 Lite are all expected (but not quite guaranteed yet) to see daylight in about a month, both on the old continent and in markets like the US. 

In European countries like Germany and Spain, the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S11 is tipped to cost the rough equivalent of $1,050 in an entry-level configuration, although naturally, stateside pricing is unlikely to start higher than $900.

Will you be buying any of Samsung's new tablets?

Vote View Result

Because there's no such device as a Galaxy Tab S10, this year's Tab S11 will strongly resemble the 2023-released Galaxy Tab S9, keeping the screen size, screen resolution, battery capacity, charging speeds, cameras, and speaker system unchanged while obviously packing a newer and faster processor, as well as more RAM across the board.

This is the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in all its glory


  • 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution;
  • 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;
  • 12 and 16GB RAM options;
  • MediaTek MT6991 processor;
  • 13MP rear-facing camera;
  • 12MP front-facing camera;
  • Quad speaker system;
  • 11,600mAh battery;
  • 45W charging capabilities;
  • Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, optional 5G;
  • S Pen included;
  • 326.7 x 208.3 x 5.5mm dimensions;
  • 692 grams weight;
  • Gray and silver colorways;
  • €1,339 - Wi-Fi + 12GB RAM + 256GB storage;
  • €1,459 - Wi-Fi + 12GB + 512GB;
  • €1,759 - Wi-Fi + 16GB + 1TB;
  • €1,489 - Wi-Fi + 5G + 12GB + 256GB;
  • €1,609 - Wi-Fi + 5G + 12GB + 512GB.

I'm not sure how Samsung is going to do it, but the Tab S11 Ultra will apparently (slightly) improve the battery capacity of its predecessor without increasing the screen size, overall thickness, or weight of the 14.6-inch package.

Recommended Stories

Meanwhile, the total number of cameras is expected to go down from four on the Tab S10 Ultra to only two here, which is probably a very smart cost-cutting measure given that... no one really uses the cameras of such a gargantuan tablet anyway. At least not for very sophisticated tasks.

Once again, the European price points sound high, but I believe the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is likely to cost just as much as the Tab S10 Ultra in the US and not a penny more.

Do not overlook the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite!


  • 10.9-inch display with 2112 x 1320 pixel resolution;
  • 128 and 256GB storage configurations;
  • 6 and 8GB RAM options;
  • Exynos 1380 processor;
  • 8MP rear-facing camera;
  • 5MP front-facing camera;
  • 8,000mAh battery;
  • 25W charging support;
  • Two speakers;
  • Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G;
  • S Pen included;
  • 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.6mm dimensions;
  • 524 grams weight;
  • Gray, silver, and red paint jobs;
  • €399 - Wi-Fi + 6GB RAM + 128GB storage;
  • €469 - Wi-Fi + 8GB + 256GB;
  • €459 - Wi-Fi + 5G + 6GB + 128GB;
  • €529 - Wi-Fi + 5G + 8GB + 256GB.

Do we need a Tab S10 Lite when we already have a Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition and a Tab S10 FE Plus? I think we do, because I have reasons to believe this thing will be cheaper than the 10.9-inch Tab S10 FE.


Said reasons include a lower-res screen, humbler chipset, lower entry-level RAM count, less capable cameras, slower charging, and last but not least, a lower starting price rumored for the old continent.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE, in case you're wondering, typically costs €579 and up in countries like Spain, which makes me confident that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will start at no more than $350 in the US, thus rivaling Apple's latest "standard" iPad in terms of value for your money.

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts

Latest News

AT&T customers say a payment glitch just emptied their accounts – check yours now
AT&T customers say a payment glitch just emptied their accounts – check yours now
Just-released Galaxy Z Flip 7 512GB is turning heads after a hefty discount on Amazon
Just-released Galaxy Z Flip 7 512GB is turning heads after a hefty discount on Amazon
Your Galaxy might soon warn you about voice phishing – and Samsung’s AI is already testing it
Your Galaxy might soon warn you about voice phishing – and Samsung’s AI is already testing it
First straight-up Galaxy Z Fold 7 discount goes live at Amazon
First straight-up Galaxy Z Fold 7 discount goes live at Amazon
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE is an absolute steal at 50% off, and I'd get one in a heartbeat
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE is an absolute steal at 50% off, and I'd get one in a heartbeat
Did you know Apple is being sued for allegedly stealing everyone's favorite Apple Pay?
Did you know Apple is being sued for allegedly stealing everyone's favorite Apple Pay?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless