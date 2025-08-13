Here's when the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE are likely to be properly unveiled





As it turns out (and as some of you may have guessed when that surprising discovery was made), the product listing was accidental, disappearing shortly after initially popping up on the company's website in the little Central American nation.





But now we know when to expect a proper announcement for Samsung 's next big low-cost earbuds, at least according to a very reputable mobile industry insider over in France . If this leaker is correct (which is more often than not the case), the Galaxy Buds 3 FE will be formally and ceremoniously unveiled "in perfect sync" with the beginning of this year's IFA trade show in Berlin on September 5.









handset and the It's not entirely clear if we should expect the thoroughly leaked Galaxy S25 FE handset and the Galaxy Tab S11 family to make an official appearance at the same event in the capital of Germany, although if you ask me, that's pretty unlikely.

seems like the kind of device that could be announced together with the Galaxy Buds 3 FE and tons of other affordable buds or tablets from brands all over the world in Berlin next month. Those are much higher-profile products destined for their very own launches separate from other companies that might show up at IFA 2025... or so I believe. If anything, the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 Lite seems like the kind of device that could be announced together with the Galaxy Buds 3 FE and tons of other affordable buds or tablets from brands all over the world in Berlin next month.





Those are all mere assumptions on my part, mind you, unlike the up to 8.5 hours of uninterrupted listening time the Galaxy Buds 3 Fan Edition will offer before jumping to as much as 30 hours when you factor in the bundled charging case as well.





Another virtually guaranteed number is €149, which is how much the new noise-cancelling earbuds are likely to cost in European markets like France. Stateside, the recommended price point is expected to stand at $129, up from $99 for the first-gen Galaxy Buds FE. That's... not an ideal increase, but everything from the aforementioned battery life figures to the active noise cancellation and overall audio performance are also likely to be improved on the Galaxy Buds 3 FE.