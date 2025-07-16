Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

This is how Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy S25 FE will probably look

Two of the most highly anticipated Samsung devices left to be released this year are today leaked in new rock-solid images showcasing their familiar but refined designs.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Tablets Galaxy S Series Galaxy Tab
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
If you're a fan of high-end Android tablets with gigantic screens, the moment you've probably been waiting for since the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra was unveiled in the fall of 2024 is finally drawing near. 

The same goes for smartphone power users on tight budgets, at least if the Galaxy S24 FE has failed to dazzle you but you continue to maintain hope that its sequel this year will make a better impression.

Both said S25 FE sequel and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are today moving one step closer to their eventual announcements with leaked images that are perhaps not as sharp as you might have expected, but that are clearly 100 percent reliable and legit.

The Tab S11 Ultra keeps the infamous notch alive


It's 2025, and Samsung is preparing to release yet another Android device with a weird screen cutout. More annoyingly, this is without a doubt an ultra-high-end product rather than some new dirt-cheap member of the Galaxy A handset family.


What's interesting about the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that its notch looks decidedly smaller than the one on last year's Tab S10 Ultra (and the Tab S9 Ultra before that) without sacrificing the slimness of the screen's bezels in any way. While a clear step in the right direction from a cosmetic standpoint, this tiny U-shaped notch could signal a move from two front-facing cameras to only one selfie snapper, which would obviously represent a hardware downgrade.

But even if that proves to be the case, I don't expect many (if any) prospective buyers to deem a single front-facing camera as an absolute dealbreaker here, especially after looking at the two imaging sensors on the back of Samsung's next big iPad Pro rival.

These are visibly larger than the Tab S10 Ultra's two rear-facing cameras, which strongly suggests the real-world photography skills of the Tab S11 Ultra could be considerably better. There aren't many other features or specs that can be deduced from the unannounced tablet's first (ev) leaked image over on X, although the S Pen is (predictably) not going anywhere.

What do you think about the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra notch?

Vote View Result

Previously, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has been rumored to rock the same gargantuan 14.6-inch screen size as its predecessor and jump from a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor to a, you guessed it, Dimensity 9400+ SoC. The Tab S11 Ultra is likely to be joined to market by a "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S11 rather than a Tab S11 Plus at some point by the end of the year.

The Galaxy S25 FE looks just like a Galaxy S25


At first glance, that is, because history suggests the FE model will sport a substantially bigger display than the "base" S25. Most likely, a 6.7-inch screen matching the size of the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition, along with a decidedly familiar-sounding 50 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system.


The Galaxy S25 FE, of course, has been making many more headlines than the Galaxy Tab S11 duo for a longer period of time, showcasing its S25-inspired design in leaked factory CAD-based renders about a month ago.

Recommended Stories
Those renders were far more detailed than this newly revealed image, pointing among others to a thin 7.4mm profile that's not very clear today. But what we didn't know prior to the latest leak is that the S25 FE will come in a white colorway in addition to (dark) gray, which was actually not the case for the Galaxy S24 FE.

Other details that are practically etched in stone following recent rumors and reports include a Samsung-made Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB RAM, 128, 256, and 512GB storage options, at least 4,700mAh battery capacity, and surprise, surprise, blazing fast 45W charging support. Of course, the price point (which is currently unknown) will probably make or break the Galaxy S25 FE's value proposition, but for the time being, I'm certainly optimistic.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless