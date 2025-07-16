This is how Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy S25 FE will probably look
Two of the most highly anticipated Samsung devices left to be released this year are today leaked in new rock-solid images showcasing their familiar but refined designs.
If you're a fan of high-end Android tablets with gigantic screens, the moment you've probably been waiting for since the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra was unveiled in the fall of 2024 is finally drawing near.
The same goes for smartphone power users on tight budgets, at least if the Galaxy S24 FE has failed to dazzle you but you continue to maintain hope that its sequel this year will make a better impression.
Both said S25 FE sequel and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are today moving one step closer to their eventual announcements with leaked images that are perhaps not as sharp as you might have expected, but that are clearly 100 percent reliable and legit.
The Tab S11 Ultra keeps the infamous notch alive
It's 2025, and Samsung is preparing to release yet another Android device with a weird screen cutout. More annoyingly, this is without a doubt an ultra-high-end product rather than some new dirt-cheap member of the Galaxy A handset family.
The Tab S11 Ultra looks undeniably sleeker than its predecessor. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
What's interesting about the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that its notch looks decidedly smaller than the one on last year's Tab S10 Ultra (and the Tab S9 Ultra before that) without sacrificing the slimness of the screen's bezels in any way. While a clear step in the right direction from a cosmetic standpoint, this tiny U-shaped notch could signal a move from two front-facing cameras to only one selfie snapper, which would obviously represent a hardware downgrade.
But even if that proves to be the case, I don't expect many (if any) prospective buyers to deem a single front-facing camera as an absolute dealbreaker here, especially after looking at the two imaging sensors on the back of Samsung's next big iPad Pro rival.
These are visibly larger than the Tab S10 Ultra's two rear-facing cameras, which strongly suggests the real-world photography skills of the Tab S11 Ultra could be considerably better. There aren't many other features or specs that can be deduced from the unannounced tablet's first (ev) leaked image over on X, although the S Pen is (predictably) not going anywhere.
Previously, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has been rumored to rock the same gargantuan 14.6-inch screen size as its predecessor and jump from a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor to a, you guessed it, Dimensity 9400+ SoC. The Tab S11 Ultra is likely to be joined to market by a "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S11 rather than a Tab S11 Plus at some point by the end of the year.
The Galaxy S25 FE looks just like a Galaxy S25
At first glance, that is, because history suggests the FE model will sport a substantially bigger display than the "base" S25. Most likely, a 6.7-inch screen matching the size of the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition, along with a decidedly familiar-sounding 50 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system.
No, this is not the Galaxy S25... or the Galaxy S25 Plus. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
The Galaxy S25 FE, of course, has been making many more headlines than the Galaxy Tab S11 duo for a longer period of time, showcasing its S25-inspired design in leaked factory CAD-based renders about a month ago.
Those renders were far more detailed than this newly revealed image, pointing among others to a thin 7.4mm profile that's not very clear today. But what we didn't know prior to the latest leak is that the S25 FE will come in a white colorway in addition to (dark) gray, which was actually not the case for the Galaxy S24 FE.
Other details that are practically etched in stone following recent rumors and reports include a Samsung-made Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB RAM, 128, 256, and 512GB storage options, at least 4,700mAh battery capacity, and surprise, surprise, blazing fast 45W charging support. Of course, the price point (which is currently unknown) will probably make or break the Galaxy S25 FE's value proposition, but for the time being, I'm certainly optimistic.
