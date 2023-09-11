Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: release date, price, features





Samsung does seem to take its time when refreshing its tablets — the gap between the Tab S7 and the Tab S8 series was a year and a half. That’s how much we had to wait for the current Tab S9 line, announced on July 26, 2023. At the Unpacked event Samsung pointed out a general availability date - August 11.









In October, Samsung released two more models in the Tab S9 family — the affordable Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+





Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 price





The Galaxy Tab S9 series is the premium line of Samsung tablets. Thankfully, if you only want the S Pen and big screen, and not the super-powerful hardware, the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE models give you just that!





Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 specs





All three original Galaxy Tab S9 models are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Made for Galaxy — a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. They sport vapor cooling chambers to keep performance going for long stretches. The Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra start at 256 GB of storage, the Tab S9 starts off with 128 GB at the cheapest tier.







Galaxy Tab S9 storage capacity:

128 GB / 8 GB RAM

256 GB / 12 GB RAM





Galaxy Tab S9 + storage capacity:

256 GB / 12 GB RAM

512 GB / 12 GB RAM



Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra storage capacity: 256 GB / 12 GB RAM

512 GB / 12 GB RAM

1 TB / 16 GB RAM





Galaxy Tab S9 FE cuts some corners with the processor and memory, so it can deliver the big screen and S Pen experience at a lower price point. They are powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 chip (quite a downgrade, it's comparable to Snapdragon 778G from 2021).



Galaxy Tab S9 FE storage capacity:

128 GB / 6 GB RAM

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ storage capacity:

128 GB / 8 GB RAM

256 GB / 12 GB RAM





Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 reviews





Galaxy Tab S9 has arrived at our office and we have put them through our tests. Here are our Galaxy Tab S9 reviews:



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Review - now that the Tab S9 has an AMOLED screen, it's the perfect tablet for almost anyone. Its size is just right to make it portable, yet has enough screen real estate for most needs. Its performance is optimal and lends itself for gaming really well. Still, it comes with an S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Review - for anyone who feels they need more screen without the crazy specs of the Ultra. The Plus is a nice middle variant with the extra battery life and display size that will make media consumers happy. The bigger canvas for S Pen fans really works well with this one, and its size is still kind of manageable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review - insanely big tablet that's meant to be used on a table. It's basically the size of a laptop and its thin bezels make it hard to carry around and work on the go. But that huge screen is gorgeous and works for drawing, multi-tasking, and viewing media extremely well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 comparisons

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs Galaxy Tab S9+ - it's generally a simple question — do you want to go big or do you want to go super big? We feel like the Tab S9+ has all the features you might need, but the Ultra delivers that "extra" for the devout tablet fans.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 battery capacity?



Galaxy Tab S9 battery sizes:





The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 accessories





The good news is that the Galaxy Tab S9 line already comes with its best accessory in the box - the S Pen. It's a very accurate active stylus with palm rejection and a rubber tip, which provides a natural-feeling friction against the glass screen.



The official Samsung Keyboard Folios for Galaxy phones are also excellent keyboards that fit just right on their respective tablets.







Should I get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 ?





The Galaxy Tab S9 , Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra look like worthy successors to the Tab S8 line – they offer serious fun and productivity capabilities, housed in a stylish design. If you have a Tab S8, you should be fine — the new models don't change that much. But for first entries, or if you are coming from an older or weaker tablet — they are excellent!



The new Galaxy Tab S9 FE line is a middle-of-the-road solution. If you don't need all the power of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but want the S Pen, huge screen, and modern design — they are great options!



