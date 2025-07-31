Samsung confirms tri-fold phone and XR headset for later this year

Stylized version of Samsung tri-fold render from One UI teardown. | Image credit — Android Authority





Samsung has officially confirmed that both a tri-folding smartphone and an XR headset will launch before the end of 2025. The announcement came during the company's latest earnings call , where it also reiterated its commitment to new AI-powered form factors across the Galaxy ecosystem.





The long-rumored Galaxy Z TriFold, will reportedly use two inward-folding hinges that fully protect the flexible display when shut. That contrasts with Huawei's outward-folding Mate XT Ultimate, where part of the screen remains exposed even when folded. This approach could make the device more durable and give it an edge over Huawei's — especially as the foldables market becomes more competitive.





According to what was said in the earnings call, Samsung is targeting an October release for this TriFold. This would make it the first (globally available, I hope) mainstream tri-folding smartphone from a major global brand. Apple, by comparison, is not expected to launch its first foldable iPhone until sometime in late 2026.

In the same earnings call, Samsung confirmed it will also launch its XR headset before year's end. Unlike the Apple Vision Pro , which uses Apple's visionOS , Samsung's headset will be the first to run Android XR.



From a competitive standpoint, Samsung's decision to move ahead of Apple in both foldables and XR shows a more aggressive approach than usual. Historically, Apple has waited to perfect hardware categories before entering, while Samsung often aims to be first. This time, that head start might prove useful.





If Samsung can deliver real durability and usability in its TriFold, without making the device too bulky, it could set a new benchmark. Still, as prices did increase for the Galazy Z Fold 7 this year, what the price point will be for a TriFold is still a big consideration. That and software optimization will ultimately determine whether this form factor becomes mainstream or remains niche in the global market.