Samsung confirms tri-fold phone and XR headset for later this year

Tri-fold phone and XR headset are both set for a late 2025 release

Header image with stylized version of Samsung tri-fold render from One UI files
Stylized version of Samsung tri-fold render from One UI teardown. | Image credit — Android Authority

Samsung has officially confirmed that both a tri-folding smartphone and an XR headset will launch before the end of 2025. The announcement came during the company's latest earnings call, where it also reiterated its commitment to new AI-powered form factors across the Galaxy ecosystem.

The long-rumored Galaxy Z TriFold, will reportedly use two inward-folding hinges that fully protect the flexible display when shut. That contrasts with Huawei's outward-folding Mate XT Ultimate, where part of the screen remains exposed even when folded. This approach could make the device more durable and give it an edge over Huawei's — especially as the foldables market becomes more competitive.

According to what was said in the earnings call, Samsung is targeting an October release for this TriFold. This would make it the first (globally available, I hope) mainstream tri-folding smartphone from a major global brand. Apple, by comparison, is not expected to launch its first foldable iPhone until sometime in late 2026.

In H2 2025, the MX Business plans to continue a flagship-first approach for smartphone sales focusing on foldables and the Galaxy S25 series — while emphasizing the AI functionality of the Galaxy A series — to increase market share. It will also reinforce the AI capabilities of tablets and wearables and expand the Galaxy ecosystem with the launch of products with new form-factors, including extended reality (XR) and TriFold devices, and contribute to maintaining solid profitability despite market uncertainties and rising bill of materials (BOM) costs.
— Samsung Electronics second quarter 2025 results

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, which recently set preorder records in the US, already showed that demand for advanced foldables is growing. Adding a TriFold to the lineup would further differentiate Samsung's portfolio and help fend off rising competition from Huawei, Honor, and others working on alternative form factors. 

Promotional image of the Samsung &amp;quot;Project Moohan&amp;quot; XR headset
Samsung's "Project Moohan" XR headset. | Image credit — Samsung

In the same earnings call, Samsung confirmed it will also launch its XR headset before year's end. Unlike the Apple Vision Pro, which uses Apple's visionOS, Samsung's headset will be the first to run Android XR. 

From a competitive standpoint, Samsung's decision to move ahead of Apple in both foldables and XR shows a more aggressive approach than usual. Historically, Apple has waited to perfect hardware categories before entering, while Samsung often aims to be first. This time, that head start might prove useful.

If Samsung can deliver real durability and usability in its TriFold, without making the device too bulky, it could set a new benchmark. Still, as prices did increase for the Galazy Z Fold 7 this year, what the price point will be for a TriFold is still a big consideration. That and software optimization will ultimately determine whether this form factor becomes mainstream or remains niche in the global market.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
