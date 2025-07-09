There's never been a better time than right now to buy Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE
With no new Samsung tablets "unpacked" today, Amazon Prime members should strongly consider going for the "old" Galaxy Tab S10 FE or Tab S10 FE+ at their lower-than-ever prices.
If you were expecting some sort of miraculous new tablet announcement from Samsung at today's Unpacked event, I'm sad (but by no means surprised) to inform you that hasn't happened and at the same time excited to bring you news of the best Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ deals to date.
Released just a few months ago, the brand's latest jumbo-sized Android mid-rangers are naturally unlikely to receive sequels anytime soon, which is only one of multiple reasons why you should consider a purchase at an unprecedented $70 discount right now.
Both devices are sold by Amazon at the same 70 bucks under their list prices in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations and three color options (for each variant), the only (obvious) condition being an obligatory Prime membership.
The most affordable Tab S10 Fan Edition model normally costs $499.99, mind you, while an entry-level Tab S10 FE Plus unit is typically available for $649.99, so although these Prime Day 2025 promotions don't exactly make these two slates as cheap as, say, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, they certainly improve an already very strong value proposition (or two).
Of course, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra Samsung most likely plans to release in the fall will offer much better specifications and fancier designs than their FE-branded cousins, but the price points will definitely reflect that.
As things stand, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus are without a doubt among the best Android tablets around, sharing a respectable Exynos 1580 processor, 90Hz display refresh rate technology, IP68 water and dust resistance, and perhaps most notably, built-in S Pen support.
The battery life is not bad either, especially for two devices with razor-thin 6mm profiles, and the same goes for the 45W charging capabilities. Oh, and have I mentioned that Samsung is promising to maintain the software on the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ up to date for no less than seven years (!!!) after their commercial debut? Now that's what I call future-proof Android devices... you'd be foolish to snub in favor of the costlier Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or distant Tab S11.
