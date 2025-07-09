There's never been a better time than right now to buy Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE





Released just a few months ago, the brand's latest jumbo-sized Android mid-rangers are naturally unlikely to receive sequels anytime soon, which is only one of multiple reasons why you should consider a purchase at an unprecedented $70 discount right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $70 off (14%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $70 off (12%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $70 off (11%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $70 off (9%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





Both devices are sold by Amazon at the same 70 bucks under their list prices in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations and three color options (for each variant), the only (obvious) condition being an obligatory Prime membership.





Of course, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra Samsung most likely plans to release in the fall will offer much better specifications and fancier designs than their FE-branded cousins, but the price points will definitely reflect that.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus are without a doubt among the As things stand, theFE and Tab S10 FE Plus are without a doubt among the best Android tablets around, sharing a respectable Exynos 1580 processor, 90Hz display refresh rate technology, IP68 water and dust resistance, and perhaps most notably, built-in S Pen support.





or distant Tab S11. The battery life is not bad either, especially for two devices with razor-thin 6mm profiles, and the same goes for the 45W charging capabilities. Oh, and have I mentioned that Samsung is promising to maintain the software on the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ up to date for no less than seven years (!!!) after their commercial debut? Now that's what I call future-proof Android devices... you'd be foolish to snub in favor of the costlier Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or distant Tab S11.

