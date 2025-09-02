Here's how much you're going to pay for Samsung's cheapest 2025 tablet

Android tablet





That's because the world's leading smartphone vendor and second-largest tablet manufacturer is seemingly preparing to add yet another mid-end model to the Galaxy Tab family. This one is likely to strongly resemble the 2023-released Galaxy Tab A9, but instead of being called Galaxy Tab A10, it will apparently carry the Galaxy Tab A11 moniker.

The key specs could range from mediocre to disappointing









We're talking about an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 here that's not exactly a screamer even by the low standards of the most affordable Android slates around today. The only other specs that are pretty much etched in stone right now include 64 and 128GB storage options, a 4GB RAM count (presumably, for both variants), optional 4G LTE connectivity, and Android 15 software that's unlikely to be brought up to date ahead of the product's official announcement.





Are you excited about the Galaxy Tab A11? Not at all Maybe a little Definitely I'll wait for more details before answering Not at all 0% Maybe a little 0% Definitely 0% I'll wait for more details before answering 100%





This is by no means guaranteed, mind you, but there's apparently a possibility that Samsung will equip its next budget-friendly slate with a... 5,000mAh battery. That's slightly below the Tab A9's 5,100mAh cell capacity, not to mention well below the numbers of several high-end phones released over the last year or so. Simply put, that would be an unacceptable figure regardless of the Galaxy Tab A11's screen size, which is currently unknown but likely to circle 8.7 inches or so.

The price points are... not too bad





If we are to trust a social media leaker who's been right about this type of stuff quite a few times before, the Galaxy Tab A11 will start at €199 in Europe. That's technically equivalent to $233, but don't worry, I don't expect the low to mid-end tablet to cost more than two Benjamins stateside in its entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration with 64GB storage.





Then again, I'm not entirely sure the Tab A11 will ever actually be released in the US since that was not the case for the "regular" Galaxy Tab A9 back in 2023. Instead, it was the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab A9+ mid-ranger that got an official US launch at $220 and up, so it remains to be seen if Samsung has a Galaxy Tab A11 Plus model in the pipeline too.









Turning our attention back to the old continent, we can observe that the Galaxy Tab A11 is essentially set to keep the Tab A9's prices unchanged, from the aforementioned €199 entry point to the €279 likely to be charged for a top-of-the-line variant with 128GB storage and built-in cellular support.



Recommended Stories

That would definitely be a good thing if the new tablet ends up bringing... something new and exciting to the table, which is unfortunately not entirely obvious for the time being.









Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!